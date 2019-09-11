New Dawn

After the war had come to its bloody conclusion, W.O. Bentley’s efforts in the great struggle were recognised by the prestigious merit of an MBE in 1919. He was also given a grant by the Commission of Awards to Inventors. This meant he now had the financial viability to fulfil his dream and start his own motor company. And on 10th July 1919, he did just that.

First up in Bentley’s esteemed catalogue, was the Bentley 3-Litre. Making it into production between 1921 and 1929, the 3-Litre dominated countless races and motoring events, most notably winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1924 and then again in 1927. The success of the 3-Litre can still be felt in cars that make up the company’s modern line-up – engines that develop huge amounts of torque from very low rpms. Horsepower headlines sell cars, but it’s torque that wins races.

Following the continued success of the 3-Litre on track, and with numerous orders coming thick and fast from the London aristocracy and even members of the royal family, W.O. began working on a larger, six-cylinder 6.5 litre variant – known affectionately as the Big Six, later the Speed Six. Both a 4.5-litre and a huge 8-litre variant would also see production up until 1930. Designed primarily as road cars, these larger Monoblock motors also saw great podium-finish successes on track.

The 8-Litre would go on to be the last car ever delivered by W.O., a vehicle many consider his masterpiece. Only 100 were ever made due to the unfortunate global financial turn after the Wall Street Crash. But the design philosophy of the 8-Litre has survived the test of time and lives on in the company’s ethos today.

Bentley would then take a 73 year-long hiatus from racing but returned in spectacular fashion with the Bentley Speed 8. The car debuted in 2001 and went on to a dominant victory at Le Mans in 2003 – a true return to form. The marque now enjoys continued thunderous success in GT class racing thanks to its spectacular Continental GT3 motorsport derivative.