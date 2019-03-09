The Hotel is imposing but still has a boutique feel, its 108 rooms all paying homage to Granada’s Arabian influence in many ways – from touches such as crafted wooden doors to graceful archways, and elegant headboards whose curves and detailed work make it very easy to imagine what life in the original palace must have been like.

The Hotel Alhambra Palace has a wide selection of rooms, comprising four suites, six deluxe superior rooms, 12 junior suites, 45 classic city views, and 41 classic exterior views. All were renovated in 2017 and boast views to different zones, including the Alhambra forest, and the busy city. Rooms are light-filled and modern, despite their intricate ceilings, bathrooms, and passageways. The design strikes the perfect blend between tradition and innovation, with comfort playing an important role – as can be gathered from the sizeable beds, cosy seating areas, and spacious living rooms.

One of the most beautiful rooms has got to be the Junior Suite, with its Arabian inspired ceiling, romantically crafted headboard, and Arabian wood-crafted windows and doors. The sizeable living room is ideal both for business people greeting colleagues as it is for families, since there is plenty of space to relax and enjoy good conversation.

The Hotel is home to an excellent restaurant providing traditional meat and fish dishes served with avante-garde artistry. Guests can enjoy a light tapas snack, or a traditional three-course meal. It has taken home various prizes, including the coveted Plato de oro de Radio Turismo. The restaurant has an interior dining area, but the ultimate spot for a romantic meal has got to be the panoramic terrace, with a view over the lush greenery and historic city centre, from whose lofty heights it is possible to feel just a little regal. Another great venue for a drink is the lobby bar, finely crafted in wood and graced with exquisite archways, designer lighting, and traditional furniture and Persian carpets.