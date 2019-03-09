It is the stuff fairytales are made of and one of the most visited spots in Andalucía. The Alhambra Palace has inspired works of fiction, art, and poetry, as well as architecture – with the five-star Alhambra Palace Hotel just a few metres away, exuding the same exotic vibe as the enchanting palace itself.
The Alhambra Palace Hotel has been standing since 1910, but it wasn’t until 2017 that it achieve five-star status. Boasting beautiful al fresco terraces, traditional Arab-Andalusian design, and interiors that faithfully recreate many of La Alhambra’s most dazzling corners, it is the ideal getaway for the luxury tourist wishing to experience the magic of ancient times for the length of their stay in Granada.
The Hotel is imposing but still has a boutique feel, its 108 rooms all paying homage to Granada’s Arabian influence in many ways – from touches such as crafted wooden doors to graceful archways, and elegant headboards whose curves and detailed work make it very easy to imagine what life in the original palace must have been like.
The Hotel Alhambra Palace has a wide selection of rooms, comprising four suites, six deluxe superior rooms, 12 junior suites, 45 classic city views, and 41 classic exterior views. All were renovated in 2017 and boast views to different zones, including the Alhambra forest, and the busy city. Rooms are light-filled and modern, despite their intricate ceilings, bathrooms, and passageways. The design strikes the perfect blend between tradition and innovation, with comfort playing an important role – as can be gathered from the sizeable beds, cosy seating areas, and spacious living rooms.
One of the most beautiful rooms has got to be the Junior Suite, with its Arabian inspired ceiling, romantically crafted headboard, and Arabian wood-crafted windows and doors. The sizeable living room is ideal both for business people greeting colleagues as it is for families, since there is plenty of space to relax and enjoy good conversation.
The Hotel is home to an excellent restaurant providing traditional meat and fish dishes served with avante-garde artistry. Guests can enjoy a light tapas snack, or a traditional three-course meal. It has taken home various prizes, including the coveted Plato de oro de Radio Turismo. The restaurant has an interior dining area, but the ultimate spot for a romantic meal has got to be the panoramic terrace, with a view over the lush greenery and historic city centre, from whose lofty heights it is possible to feel just a little regal. Another great venue for a drink is the lobby bar, finely crafted in wood and graced with exquisite archways, designer lighting, and traditional furniture and Persian carpets.
The Hotel Alhambra Palace is a pleasant 20-minute walk from the city centre, where visitors can enjoy a wealth of theatrical, musical, and artistic pursuits. As you make your way through the romantic streets of Granada, you are also bound to discover many wonderful Arabian tea houses and restaurants (both outdoor and indoor) serving tapas and beer with a knockout view of the Alhambra. Of course, when you arrive at the Hotel, you should ask the staff about the numerous events taking place at the Hotel itself. Management recently committed to take part in the Año Cero cultural programme, which aims to unite the seemingly disparate worlds of the arts and sciences. The Hotel’s own ‘teatrillo’ (‘little theatre’) will be home to various cultural events, presented by prestigious writers, actors, and celebrities. The ideal time to visit the Hotel Alhambra Palace would be just about now – when the peak summer season is far away, and the weather is still cool enough to enjoy romantic walks along the Alhambra Palace and the city centre. The original Palace is way up on a hill so bring good walking shoes and your very best camera!
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF THE HOTEL ALHAMBRA PALACE