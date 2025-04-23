Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of The Kimpton Los Monteros
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of The Kimpton Los Monteros
Anyone who has lived in or visited Marbella for many years probably knows how significant the Los Monteros Hotel has been to the history and culture of our city. This veritable icon opened its doors for the first time in 1962 and has welcomed some of the world’s biggest stars. From Elizabeth Taylor to Sean Connery, Deborah Kerr and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, many artists, politicians, and members of royalty have called Los Monteros home. After extensive renovations and the construction of a new building, it has relaunched as The Kimpton Los Monteros Marbella, honouring its legacy while keeping its eye on the future.
The Kimpton Los Monteros Marbella is more than a hotel; it pays homage to the Golden Age of Marbella, marrying luxury and exclusivity to warmth, comfort, and style. Located in one of the Coast’s most exclusive areas, it combines classical elegance with a contemporary style that celebrates the best of the past and present. A myriad of nooks within the hoteal invite celebration and connection, from pristine gardens (where guests can sip on their morning coffee) to the outdoor pool area (the perfect spot to enjoy a refreshing signature cocktail).
Relaxing In Style
The Kimpton Los Monteros has 195 spacious rooms (including 60 suites), measuring from 28m2 to 125m2 in size. Many have airy terraces and sea views, decorated in a captivating, contemporary style. Neutral hues like white, beige, and cream, married to pops of colour such as blue, yellow, and green make for comfortable, cheerful, elegant spaces where natural light reigns supreme.
An Impressive Architectural Legacy
The hotel was built in the Brutalist style, its volumetric design interacting organically and naturally with its surrounding outdoor spaces. El Equipo Creativo reimagined the space with a style inspired by the Marbella of the 1960s and 1970s that is deeply rooted in its local heritage and bears the influence of Málaga-born Pablo Picasso. Curves, bold strokes of colour, and a feminine touch intertwine with the resort’s stately architecture. Materials such as terracotta, wood, handcrafted ceramics, and soft textiles play a starring role at the hotel. These materials, complemented by carefully manicured greenery and Mediterranean craftsmanship, create warm, inviting spaces.
Culinary Offerings: The Heart and Soul of the Kimpton Los Monteros
The gastronomic offerings are also impressive, with several restaurants and bars to choose from. Leading guests on a fascinating culinary journey is José Carlos García, whose eponymous restaurant in Málaga holds one Michelin star. At Jara, the main restaurant, traditional Mediterranean cuisine is reinvented with García’s innovation and creativity. The chef ensures that produce is sourced from local markets and the bustling fish market. Escondido Rooftop, located on one of Marbella’s first chic rooftops, serves traditional Mexican cuisine with a twist. Azul, a classic in the city since 1962, pays tribute to the spirit of Marbella and the history of Hotel Los Monteros. This space, which has been renovated and reimagined with specialty coffee, shared platters, and signature cocktails, preserves the essence of its past while embracing the Mediterranean spirit of after-dinner conversation enhanced by live piano music. The Costa Club Pool Bar, inspired by the Mediterranean social scene of the 1970s, blends retro glamour with a relaxed, fun, and hedonistic vibe. Finally, the brand-new La Cabane is the product of a collaboration between Dani García and Grupo Mosh. Here, gastronomy, fashion, and entertainment come together in a perfectly curated fusion.
Wellness And Relaxation
Expect to find a host of wellness offerings and activities at the hotel, including yoga, Pilates, swimming, tennis and padel at the racquet club, an open-air gym, and access to top golf courses in the area. The SPA Maison CODAGE Paris, which will be open in a few months, will contain five treatment rooms, beauty services, a sauna, a steam bath, a hammam, a foot bath, and a space with a gym and wellness studio. It will also boast a stunning indoor pool. At the SPA, you can opt for various body treatments, facials, and massages.
The Hotel will be taking luxury tourism to a whole new level, with its captivating design, mouthwatering gastronomy, and a myriad of health and wellness offerings. This level of luxury is no surprise, given that it is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts – a global hospitality company committed to delivering ‘True Hospitality for Good’. With a family of 19 brands and the IHG One Rewards loyalty program, it has more than 6,600 hotels in over 100 countries and an impressive portfolio of 2,200 properties under development.