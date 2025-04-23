Anyone who has lived in or visited Marbella for many years probably knows how significant the Los Monteros Hotel has been to the history and culture of our city. This veritable icon opened its doors for the first time in 1962 and has welcomed some of the world’s biggest stars. From Elizabeth Taylor to Sean Connery, Deborah Kerr and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, many artists, politicians, and members of royalty have called Los Monteros home. After extensive renovations and the construction of a new building, it has relaunched as The Kimpton Los Monteros Marbella, honouring its legacy while keeping its eye on the future.

The Kimpton Los Monteros Marbella is more than a hotel; it pays homage to the Golden Age of Marbella, marrying luxury and exclusivity to warmth, comfort, and style. Located in one of the Coast’s most exclusive areas, it combines classical elegance with a contemporary style that celebrates the best of the past and present. A myriad of nooks within the hoteal invite celebration and connection, from pristine gardens (where guests can sip on their morning coffee) to the outdoor pool area (the perfect spot to enjoy a refreshing signature cocktail).