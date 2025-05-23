There are many ways and reasons to explore Italy. However, this route is not so well known and is full of surprises and beauty. In addition to volcanoes – Vesuvius, Stromboli, and Etna, which remain active – there is also Vulcano itself, or the Aeolian Archipelago that dots the waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea. Along the way, you will pass the Amalfi Coast, possibly the most beautiful in Europe, visit Capri, and make your way to Sicily. The journey can be done in many ways, by land, sea, or air, and you only need to choose the most suitable option. By land, it’s best done on a motorcycle, renting a Vespa, in true Italian style, for instance, from Vespa Enjoy in Naples. This is the ideal way to navigate the winding Italian roads and chaotic traffic. By air, you can book a hot air balloon ride, such as with Yumping, departing from Salerno, offering views of, among other things, the majestic temples of Paestum. There are also opportunities to fly over Mount Etna in a hot air balloon.

However, the best option by far is by sea, choosing a cruise that sails the calm waters of the Mediterranean, such as one offered by CroisiEurope, with ships that hold only 140 passengers, allowing you to get close to volcanoes on islands like Stromboli, and also Lipari, Vulcano, and the other Aeolian Islands. You’ll cross the Strait of Messina to approach Etna in Sicily, enjoy the Amalfi Coast from its best vantage point, or detox in Capri from the chaos of Naples, all while avoiding the hassle of packing and unpacking, with everything included on board: magnificent French cuisine, drinks with meals and at the bar, and excursions on land when necessary.

The best option might be the one offered by CroisiEurope. This cruise, departing and returning to Naples, takes you to worlds of historical and cultural wonders with every stop, exploring the ancient ruins of Pompeii and Herculaneum, victims of the fury of Vesuvius, and wandering through the picturesque streets of the historic centre of Naples. You will experience an exceptional journey through the Aeolian Islands, a volcanic archipelago that is a UNESCO World Heritage site, where you can admire the impressive landscapes of the islands and coastlines, and view an active volcano like Stromboli up close, watching its permanent glow and occasional eruptions in the dark. You’ll also get a close-up view of the constant fumaroles of Mount Etna in Sicily and, of course, enjoy the genuine charm of the Calabrian town of Tropea, perched on a cliff over the sea, as well as the splendour of the Amalfi Coast, with Salerno, Positano, Ravello, and Amalfi as the main players.