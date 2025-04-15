Into The Blue

By Maddie Quinn

The allure of the Maldives has always been twofold for me: the warmth of the locals and the boundless aquatic wonderland. Unlike James, who prefers to lounge in full comfort, I thrive on a vacation that’s a thrilling blend of adventure and relaxation – exhausting myself with fun activities and then rejuvenating with spa treatments. Angsana Velavaru provides the perfect setting for both, making it an ideal holiday destination for families with different tastes.

The shallow reef waters of the Maldives’ lagoons teem with exotic species, and plunging beneath the surface is a must – without it, you haven’t truly experienced life! Swimming here is widely regarded as safe, though it’s crucial to respect the marine environment and its diverse inhabitants. At Angsana Velavaru, the range of underwater activities caters to all ages and skill levels. Even non-swimmers are equipped with life jackets, enabling everyone to swim with turtles and a colourful array of reef fish. Imagine floating gently above a majestic whale shark – a truly unforgettable experience that will stay with you for a lifetime.

The Maldives is renowned for its diverse shark populations, which are a major draw for wildlife enthusiasts. Visitors can marvel at gentle giants like Whale Sharks and sleek Blacktip Reef Sharks in shallow lagoons, where they pose no danger to humans. Nurse Sharks, known for their docile nature, are also a common sight, when you specifically look for them. All these species are harmless to humans, making the Maldives a safe and exciting shark-watching destination.