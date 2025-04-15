Renowned for its breathtaking beauty, the Maldives is synonymous with luxury, offering serene island settings and exclusive resort experiences. Each private island resort features opulent overwater villas, bespoke spa services, and gourmet dining. Visitors can indulge in private yacht trips and exceptional underwater explorations, making it the ultimate destination for lavish relaxation and adventure.
Words James Sinclair & Maddie Quinn, Photography Angsana Velavaru
The Maldives is a nation of over 1,000 islands in the Indian Ocean. Although its land area is less than 300 km², it is spread across approximately 90,000 km² of ocean. Historically colonised by the Portuguese, Dutch, and British, the Maldives gained independence in 1965. Today, it is governed by a president and holds the distinction of being the smallest country in Asia both by population and land area.
Seen from above, the Maldives appear otherworldly, featuring a chain of 26 atolls that straddle the equator and countless ring-like coral formations enclosing lagoons. The translucent turquoise of the shallow waters contrasts strikingly with the deeper aquamarine sea. With consistently high temperatures and sunny conditions year-round, the Maldives is a paradise for sun lovers and water enthusiasts alike.
Esteemed Resorts
The Maldives is renowned for its tropical resorts, often situated on petite islands surrounded by dazzling white beaches, groves of coconut palms, and lush vegetation. Home to some of the most prestigious names in the hospitality industry, these resorts offer exemplary accommodations in thatched villas equipped with all modern conveniences. Guests enjoy the indulgence of highly trained staff, luxurious spa treatments, gourmet dining options, and a variety of ocean-based excursions.
Angsana Velavaru
Part of the Banyan Group, Angsana Velavaru is an exceptional all-inclusive resort that you may just never want to leave. Upon arrival, we received a warm welcome and a comprehensive tour of the island’s key facilities before being escorted to our beachfront infinity pool villa. Named ‘Velavaru’, meaning Turtle Island, this location is undoubtedly one of the Maldives’ most picturesque tableaux. Our tour included the Endheri Marine Centre, a PADI-certified hub for all snorkelling and diving activities, as well as the air-conditioned gym, and the spa, which offers personalised treatments by professional therapists. We also visited the bird sanctuary, where guests can enjoy the unique experience of exotic birds feeding from their arms twice daily.
Beach Front Infinity Pool Villas
Arriving at our circular villa was a delight, greeted by an inviting double bed adorned with the word ‘WELCOME’ crafted from cut strands of lemongrass. The villa featured a salon with views across the decked pool to the beach, and a bathroom area cleverly concealed behind the bed, complete with separate shower and toilet. A serene back garden boasted an additional shower area and a free-standing bath under the sky. Inside, the villa was deliciously cool, equipped with a well-stocked mini-bar and fridge, a wardrobe for clothing, and a safe for valuables. We spent two nights enjoying the utmost privacy, alternating between lounging by the pool and swimming in the sea, and drying off on our luxurious beach sun loungers under the sun.
Dining Delights
Angsana Velavaru has four dining options to choose from as well as In-Villa Dining. Kaani is the main restaurant with a buffet breakfast fit for royalty, and themed nights with live cooking stations. The Kuredi Pool Bar is a bit less formal, and it is permissible to lounge around the pool in swimwear while ordering drinks and enjoying breakfast, lunch, or dinner during its opening hours from 11:00am – 11:00pm. You can also savour Pan-Asian specialities and sunset cocktails at Funa, an enticing thatched venue perched above the water which is accessed via a jetty. Azzurro Restaurant & Bar, the final gourmet haven, is located beside the In-Ocean Villas, so more on that later.
In addition to ample time for relaxation, our stay was enriched by a delightful array of activities. We had the opportunity to embark on a Sunset Cruise complete with onboard dancing, a super-friendly crew, and the sight of dozens of dolphins frolicking beside the boat, which became a highlight of our visit. Evenings offered many entertainment options, including a traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru performance and DJ nights.
Into The Blue
By Maddie Quinn
The allure of the Maldives has always been twofold for me: the warmth of the locals and the boundless aquatic wonderland. Unlike James, who prefers to lounge in full comfort, I thrive on a vacation that’s a thrilling blend of adventure and relaxation – exhausting myself with fun activities and then rejuvenating with spa treatments. Angsana Velavaru provides the perfect setting for both, making it an ideal holiday destination for families with different tastes.
The shallow reef waters of the Maldives’ lagoons teem with exotic species, and plunging beneath the surface is a must – without it, you haven’t truly experienced life! Swimming here is widely regarded as safe, though it’s crucial to respect the marine environment and its diverse inhabitants. At Angsana Velavaru, the range of underwater activities caters to all ages and skill levels. Even non-swimmers are equipped with life jackets, enabling everyone to swim with turtles and a colourful array of reef fish. Imagine floating gently above a majestic whale shark – a truly unforgettable experience that will stay with you for a lifetime.
The Maldives is renowned for its diverse shark populations, which are a major draw for wildlife enthusiasts. Visitors can marvel at gentle giants like Whale Sharks and sleek Blacktip Reef Sharks in shallow lagoons, where they pose no danger to humans. Nurse Sharks, known for their docile nature, are also a common sight, when you specifically look for them. All these species are harmless to humans, making the Maldives a safe and exciting shark-watching destination.
At the Dive Center, guests can register for daily snorkel excursions around the house reef or opt for private lessons and even earn certifications. As a first-time scuba diver, I was thrilled to try a one-on-one discovery session. Here, the basics of diving are clearly explained before immediately practicing in the lagoon. Initially apprehensive, I was quickly put at ease by Angsana’s expert instructor, Ahmed, who guided me down to 9 meters to explore the vibrant reefs. He even captured videos of my adventure! Surfacing with a broad smile, I felt a newfound determination to complete a PADI certification – offered right there within 4-5 days, no doubt I will have to return for that!
Each day brought with it the thrill of a new speedboat adventure, enhancing my vacation glow with a stunning tan. For those preferring to stay above water, Angsana offers a wide array of water sports including Catamaran Sailing, Windsurfing, Float Rides, Water Skiing, Wakeboarding, Jet Skiing, and Canoeing – covering nearly every form of wave riding imaginable. The resort provides all necessary high-quality equipment along with professionals ready to teach any skill upon request. Whether it’s a group or private excursion to local islands, pristine sandbanks, snorkelling adventures, or dolphin watching at sunset, the possibilities are limitless. All you need to bring is a pair of flip-flops, some reef-safe sunscreen, and an eagerness for new adventures.
The Spa Experience
As you step into the Angsana Spa and Gallery, you are immediately enveloped in a tranquil atmosphere. The reception doubles as a boutique, adorned with Maldivian ornaments, beachwear, and their signature line of cosmetics. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a chilled, flavour-rich hibiscus tea that immediately lifts the spirit. One of my spa experiences included a Javanese massage by therapists trained at Banyan Academy. It began with a ceremonial foot wash and lead to a serene outdoor setting under a canopy of overlapping tree branches. After the treatment, guests are invited to continue their journey with a herbal beverage and snacks, allowing them to fully unwind. This approach is a fundamental part of the Angsana philosophy, ensuring that each visit rejuvenates body and mind equally. The menu offers an extensive variety of facial and body treatments – from beauty, relaxing, and polishing protocols to relaxing baths – providing every form of pampering imaginable.
In-Ocean Villas
While it was bittersweet to leave our charming little house, any lingering melancholy quickly dissipated upon arriving at our in-ocean villa for the latter part of our holiday. Located on a reef about a kilometre from the island, this unique cluster of villas suspended over the water is the first of its kind in the Maldives. The villas boast ultra-luxurious amenities, high ceilings, and spacious interiors. Designed in a rectangular layout, they feature three distinct zones: a living room complete with a sofa and TV, a large central bedroom overlooking the infinity pool, and a bathroom and dressing area, all separable by large floor-to-ceiling sliding doors. Each villa offers a private pool, an over-the-water hammock for lounging, direct sea access via a walk board and ladder, and a rooftop terrace for more options of relaxation.
The villas are exquisitely furnished and decorated, ensuring every need is met with Angsana toiletries in the bathroom and daily deliveries of fresh water, creating a true Shangri-La experience. We even enjoyed a glorious floating breakfast delivered to our pool one morning. The on-site Azzurro Restaurant & Bar offers Mediterranean cuisine and signature drinks, providing excellent buffet breakfasts as well as à la carte lunch and dinner options. Although all the restaurants were inviting, Azzurro was our clear favourite. Access to the In-Ocean Villas is convenient, with a regular ferry shuttle service from the jetty in front of the island’s reception, with the transfer taking just a few minutes. Guests have the flexibility to dine at any of the restaurants during the boat’s operating hours.
Friendly Staff
A key aspect of the enjoyment at this resort is the exceptional friendliness of the staff, who are plentiful in relation to the number of guests. They consistently go above and beyond to ensure you feel at ease and well cared for throughout your stay. You’ll be greeted by smiling faces wherever you go. Whether you’re seeking a perfectly relaxing tropical holiday, an energetic adventure, or a mix of both, Angsana Velavaru is the ideal destination!
Travel Facts
As a Muslim country, the Maldives has specific cultural norms, including restrictions on alcohol sales and designated bikini beaches, which are particularly observed on locally inhabited islands. However, when staying at a resort like Angsana Velavaru, these restrictions do not apply, allowing guests to enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere without the same limitations.
Tourists from all nationalities can receive a 30-day visa free of charge upon arrival in the Maldives. All travellers must submit a Traveller Declaration form within 96 hours of their arrival flight. Direct flights to Malé, the Maldivian capital, are available from major cities including Málaga, with Qatar Airways via Doha or Turkish Airlines via Istanbul. The total flight time is typically around 15-16 hours. Upon arrival, a 40-minute seaplane transfer with Trans Maldivian Airways takes you to the resort. If it’s your first time on a seaplane, prepare for an unforgettable journey!