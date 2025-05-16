Cádiz is one of Andalucía’s best-loved provinces, known for postcard-perfect beaches like La Caleta Beach, historic town squares, and a bustling market offering fresh seafood and local cuisine alongside historic Roman ruins. It is also home to a new hotel, the five-star, Grand luxury Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol, located between Sotogrande and La Alcaidesa, which offers endless views of the Mediterranean and the richness of Andalusian culture. Within this oasis, exquisite culinary offerings, restorative wellness experiences, meaningful cultural immersions, and lively gatherings are all deeply connected to the region’s rich heritage.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy Of Fairmont La Hacienda Costa Del Sol
The Rooms
The rooms are spacious and have terraces from which guests can enjoy panoramic views of the glistening sea. There are 150 guest rooms, ranging from 50.2 to 100m2. Their interiors radiate brightness and openness, with sunlight casting a golden glow over light wood, organic textures, and warm cream tones. Carefully selected pieces by Spanish designers bring a touch of local sophistication and creativity. Guests can enjoy breathtaking scenery from their plush king-sized bed, well-appointed work desk, or spacious terrace. In the bathroom, an assortment of luxurious Le Labo amenities in Fairmont’s signature Rose 31 scent capture the essence of luxury. When guests aren’t exploring the area or relaxing at the resort, they can unwind with a soak in the bathtub, which is complemented by a separate bathroom area.
The Suites And Villas
Those wishing to book a larger space can choose from an impressive 161 suites, ranging from 70m2 to 730m2, and 47 villas with up to six rooms, ranging from 600m2 to over 1,200m2 in size. The villas combine both the top and bottom floors of each unit, providing expansive living spaces and complete seclusion. Guests opting for a suite can choose between the lower floor, featuring a plunge pool and outdoor shower, or the upper level, which offers a spacious terrace perfect for relaxing and taking in the views.
The Golf Experience
Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol enjoys an exclusive partnership with two exceptional 18-hole golf courses just minutes from the hotel via a shuttle service: La Hacienda Links and La Hacienda Heathland. The golf courses feature a comprehensive golf academy with expert instructors offering classes for both beginners and seasoned players.
Relaxing At The Spa
The hotel is home to a 1,800m2 wellness centre, which harmonises with the elements and nature’s rhythm, offering a unique experience as the only spa in the region with sea-view facilities. The centre offers a comprehensive range of wellness treatments and experiences, including six treatment rooms, two hammams, a sauna, a steam room, indoor and outdoor pools (hot and cold), a hydrotherapy hot water pool, a snow fountain, a yoga studio, a cardio lounge, and expert manicure and pedicure services.
Wining And Dining
There are numerous culinary temptations to dazzle diners, including four signature restaurants. El Faro La Hacienda serves a taste of Spanish flavours; Dalmar delights with a modern Andalusian grill showcase by chef Benito Gómez; Umbra Restaurant features a splash of elegance and fresh coastal flavours, while the Beach Club offers seaside serenity and a sunset vibe. You can also enjoy coffee and apéritifs at the Vista Lounge & Terrace or quench your thirst at the Pool Bar Lounge.
Meetings And Events
There are numerous, versatile spaces catering to formal and informal gatherings, from grand weddings to intimate celebrations and professional conventions. With incredible views stretching over the sea to Gibraltar, the hotel’s elegant Grand Ballroom is perfect for weddings, large-scale conferences, gala dinners, and corporate events. Equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual technology and flexible seating arrangements, it can accommodate up to 500 guests. The Villas, meanwhile, are perfect for hosting smaller-scale events, such as birthdays, engagement parties, intimate weddings, and exclusive cocktail receptions. They also serve as ideal venues for product launches and brand photoshoots. Finally, the chic Beach Club provides a glamorous setting for exclusive events. When privatised, it transforms into a vibrant venue for festive seaside gatherings.
About Fairmont Destinations
The Fairmont group comprises over 90 properties, each of which is a unique landmark within its location. From Azerbaijan to Egypt, Ireland to the United States, its hotels offer stunning architecture, luxury amenities, and one-of-a-kind experiences.