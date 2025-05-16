The Rooms

The rooms are spacious and have terraces from which guests can enjoy panoramic views of the glistening sea. There are 150 guest rooms, ranging from 50.2 to 100m2. Their interiors radiate brightness and openness, with sunlight casting a golden glow over light wood, organic textures, and warm cream tones. Carefully selected pieces by Spanish designers bring a touch of local sophistication and creativity. Guests can enjoy breathtaking scenery from their plush king-sized bed, well-appointed work desk, or spacious terrace. In the bathroom, an assortment of luxurious Le Labo amenities in Fairmont’s signature Rose 31 scent capture the essence of luxury. When guests aren’t exploring the area or relaxing at the resort, they can unwind with a soak in the bathtub, which is complemented by a separate bathroom area.

The Suites And Villas

Those wishing to book a larger space can choose from an impressive 161 suites, ranging from 70m2 to 730m2, and 47 villas with up to six rooms, ranging from 600m2 to over 1,200m2 in size. The villas combine both the top and bottom floors of each unit, providing expansive living spaces and complete seclusion. Guests opting for a suite can choose between the lower floor, featuring a plunge pool and outdoor shower, or the upper level, which offers a spacious terrace perfect for relaxing and taking in the views.