Born in Italy. Made in France.

Bugatti was first founded in 1909 in the then-German city of Molsheim, by Italian industrial designer Ettore Bugatti. The first vehicle created by the Milan-born engineering pioneer was the Type 10; initially developed in Ettore’s basement, it was a two-seat open top roadster, powered by a completely bespoke 1.1 litre monobloc straight-four cylinder engine. What was most impressive about this seemingly primitive powertrain, was the overhead cam offering two valves per cylinder – deemed a highly advanced accomplishment for the era. Where the early prototype lacked, however, was in the suspension department – offering leaf springs in the front with no suspension whatsoever in the rear.

Before long, Bugatti’s initial prototype had evolved. The next iteration of his roadster concept was dubbed the Type 13 and ushered in new developments, such as leaf spring suspension on all four corners; but most notably, major advancements with a new four-valve head designed by Bugatti – one of the first of its type ever conceived. This meant the new and nimble Type 13 produced an adequate 30hp to power the 300kg chassis. Bugatti and his newly founded factory made just five examples in 1910, and even went on to enter the Type 13 in the French Grand Prix at Le Mans in 1911 – finishing in a respectable second place, after seven gruelling hours of racing.

The Great War meant production for Bugatti ground to halt in the disputed region. Ettore managed to move two completed Type 13 vehicles with him to Milan for the duration of the war, leaving the parts for three more buried near his factory in Molsheim. After the conflict concluded, Ettore returned to the site, unearthed the parts, and immediately began preparing five Type 13s for racing. The post-war era for Bugatti was a wildly successful one, bringing with it many racing victories for the hugely impressive Type 13, following a flurry of evolutionary developments – including much desired rear suspension and front brakes. Racing success for Bugatti then continued well into the 1930’s, culminating in an astonishing two wins at the 24 hours of Le Mans in both 1937 and 1939; the latter being piloted by a name that would become synonymous with the car-maker and forever cemented in Bugatti’s tapestry, Pierre Veyron.