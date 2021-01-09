5 – Immerse Yourself in an Arab Bath – Then and Now

Even for those who do not enjoy museums, Ronda’s Arab baths – Baños Árabes de Ronda – is worth a visit. On the winding walk down from the centre, you will pass some of the town’s other landmarks, the Carlos V gate and El Puente Viejo (the old bridge). The baths, dating back to the 13th Century, are the best preserved in the entire Iberian Peninsula. When you see the magical light therein, you can almost imagine how it was way back in the day.

After seeing the historical remains, stop by Ronda’s present day bathhouse Hammam Aguas de Ronda next door, for some very reasonable pampering. Constructed in an old mill (which can be seen on maps of Ronda from the 1500s) the modern and clean facilities takes full advantage of the beauty of the old edifice.

Cost: Museum €3,50

Hammam with massage €33