Now Lotus has announced with considerable fanfare that its Eletre is headed for production quite soon. Expectedly, the Eletre uses all-electric power and offers an intriguing Lotus take on what a sports-oriented luxury SUV should be. Of course, Lotus is simply following in the tire tracks of many other luxury sports car builders.

When Porsche, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Jaguar, Audi and BMW enter the utility field, it’s time to take notice. And it’s worth considering that several of those exalted makers have been saved from obscurity by SUV products.

Lotus is heralding its new product as ‘The world’s first electric hyper-SUV’ but only time will tell if a new class has been created. It certainly has some Lotus DNA and doesn’t look much like the kind of luxury sports-focused SUV we’ve been used to. It’s very sleek with a low-profile roofline and a ground-hugging stance. Some key attributes of SUVs have likely been sacrificed but people who buy vehicles like this are unlikely to be troubled by that. Like many rivals, the Eletre’s stamping ground is more likely to be upscale city locales than rugged mountain trails. Surprisingly, the Eletre will be built in China.