When the Maserati brothers launched their automobile manufacturing company in 1914 they would have known all about electric cars, which were highly popular at that time. At the turn of the 20th century, 38 per cent of all cars sold in the US were powered by electricity and similar numbers could be found in several European countries. Even so, the brothers were to focus on high-performance internal combustion power and we’ve had to wait until the 2024 model for an EV from the fabled Italian maker.
Words Tony Whitney
Maserati’s first EV is the Folgare Gran Turismo sports car, the subject of this feature, followed closely by the Folgare Grecale, a compact SUV. All future electric Maseratis will carry the Folgare (Italian for lightning) name alongside the usual badge and much-respected Maserati trident. Both models were set for a 2023 launch a few months apart. The ultimate aim is that all Maseratis will be electric by 2030.
At first glance, the biggest surprise with the four-seat, two-door Folgare Gran Turismo is its looks. Rather than opt for an ultra-contemporary style with sharp creases and full-width LED lighting so common nowadays with EVs, Maserati decided on a highly traditional design that harks back to the great Italian GT cars of the 1960s. The car could easily have been styled by the team that brought us the Ferrari GTO. This policy will be a total delight to enthusiasts with a leaning towards automotive nostalgia. It’s low and sinuous with a long nose, complete with a ‘radiator grille’ and stubby rear end. This approach is sure to be warmly greeted by buyers who regard the 1960s as the golden age of Italian sports cars.
Of course, looks apart, this car is totally contemporary from a technical standpoint. It uses three radial-flux electric motors that develop a solid 751-horsepower and almost a thousand pound-feet of torque. The 92.5 kWh battery is located at the centre and rear of the car for optimal weight distribution. Fast charging to 80 per cent takes about 18-minutes, Thankfully, the car has all-wheel drive, almost essential when you consider how it would handle with 751-horsepower and 2WD on a wet road. It’ll rocket you to 100 km/h in a scant 2.7-seconds and it offers an EV range of 450-km under ideal conditions.
The interior of the GT Folgare almost follows the traditional ethic of the exterior styling. It’s certainly more traditional than groundbreaking and buyers will be pleased with that too. Many contemporary EVs have too much tech for their own good and the designers lose sight of the fact that the ’knobs and switches’ approach was developed over many decades by people who really know automobiles. Even so, there are some interesting touches in the cockpit, including upholstery made from recycled fishing nets. Naturally, the car does incorporate all current infotainment technology and advanced connectivity but it’s not dominated simply by huge touch screens.
This new Maserati adds up to a highly desirable product with looks that are impossible to fault and huge reserves of power. For buyers who have wanted to ‘go electric’ but fancied something with lots of eye appeal, the GT Folgare may be the perfect answer.
ENGINE Three radial-flux electric motors.
TRANSMISSION Single speed automatic.
ACCELERATION Zero to 100 km/h 2.7-seconds.
TOP SPEED 325-km/h.
I LIKED Stunning traditional styling. Sparkling performance, excellent EV range. Has all the attributes of the best Italian sports cars in terms of trim and detailing.
I DIDN’T LIKE Quite a heavy sports car, but most of this is taken care of by the substantial power available.
MARKET ALTERNATIVES Next generation Tesla Roadster, Fisker Project Ronin, Alfa Romeo Giulia EV, Audi e-tron GT.
WHO DRIVES ONE? Maserati enthusiasts who don’t want to depart from traditional designs but would like to make the move to an EV. Buyers who want the most up-to-date Maserati with landmark power levels for the brand.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY Available this year at a base price around €250.000 (estimated).