Of course, looks apart, this car is totally contemporary from a technical standpoint. It uses three radial-flux electric motors that develop a solid 751-horsepower and almost a thousand pound-feet of torque. The 92.5 kWh battery is located at the centre and rear of the car for optimal weight distribution. Fast charging to 80 per cent takes about 18-minutes, Thankfully, the car has all-wheel drive, almost essential when you consider how it would handle with 751-horsepower and 2WD on a wet road. It’ll rocket you to 100 km/h in a scant 2.7-seconds and it offers an EV range of 450-km under ideal conditions.

The interior of the GT Folgare almost follows the traditional ethic of the exterior styling. It’s certainly more traditional than groundbreaking and buyers will be pleased with that too. Many contemporary EVs have too much tech for their own good and the designers lose sight of the fact that the ’knobs and switches’ approach was developed over many decades by people who really know automobiles. Even so, there are some interesting touches in the cockpit, including upholstery made from recycled fishing nets. Naturally, the car does incorporate all current infotainment technology and advanced connectivity but it’s not dominated simply by huge touch screens.

This new Maserati adds up to a highly desirable product with looks that are impossible to fault and huge reserves of power. For buyers who have wanted to ‘go electric’ but fancied something with lots of eye appeal, the GT Folgare may be the perfect answer.