It’s safe to say that Jaguar cooked up bit of a storm a few months back, unveiling a totally new brand identity that set the internet ablaze. I won’t labour the point too much, but in case you missed it…

Jaguar put out a new conceptual reveal video via all their social channels, showing a group of young models clad in some questionable, contemporary fashion. It was very pastel, featured a lot of dusty pinks, and was punctuated by unveiling Jaguar’s new logo; again, a far step from anything we’ve seen from the brand before, with a simplistic curved font in a mix of sentence and title-case lettering. No Jaguars (emblems or cars) were in sight within the new reveal video, prompting motoring anoraks from across the internet to unite in distain for this bold new direction. Was the hate justified? It seemed a little strong in the name of everything anti-woke, but that probably depends on who you ask.

There are a few things that remain clear: this is a grand new statement for the brand. Before uploading the new promo video, Jaguar had deleted all previous posts from its Instagram account. Which sounds like a minor detail, but when you’ve got a brand with such a rich and established 90-year history, it makes quite a physical embodiment of a metaphorical statement in ‘removing the brand’s history’. Certainly, none of what we’ve seen so far harks back to the gorgeous XK120, or stunning C, D or E-Types. There’s no mention of its racing pedigree established with numerous Le Mans wins. Or the mighty roar of the once fastest road-legal car in the world, the XJ220. Or any allusion to the numerous luxurious saloons the company has produced, boasting British racing green paint over walnut and cognac interiors, the longstanding preference of royalty. No, none of that.