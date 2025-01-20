Inside, this mighty McLaren will offer a driver-focused cockpit, with digital displays and advanced controls that put everything a driver needs right at their fingertips; and really build from the latest interior design found in the 750S. As you’d expect, bespoke options are plentiful, mixing materials such as leather, brushed metals, and carbon-fibre parts, maintaining the luxurious feel that McLaren is known for while providing the necessary functionality and upholding the lightweight, race-ready allure.

Under the skin is where the W1 really seeks to innovate with some impossibly clever tech. Powering McLaren’s latest and greatest is an all-new engine; a V8 hybrid powertrain, capable of a combined output of 1,258bhp. You read that right.

On internal combustion power alone, the W1’s 4.0-litre V8 produces a staggering 915bhp. Add to that the electric motors, or ‘E-module’ and that’ll boost the output by an additional 342bhp. All that power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels, and in a car that weighs just 1,399kg dry, that results in some seriously impressive performance, and a power-to-weight ratio of 899bhp per tonne. The results? The W1 will see you off to 100km/h in 2.7 seconds, and 200km/h not long after, at 5.8 seconds. And for anyone brave enough, 300km/h in less than 12.7 seconds. To say it’s merely fast might be an understatement.

The MHP-8, the name for McLaren’s new hybrid V8 motor, will rev out higher than any other road-going car in the lineup, spinning up to a screaming 9,200rpm. Peak torque comes in at an organ-rearranging 988lb ft of shove, put to work by an all-new eight speed dual-shift transmission, capable of handling higher torque figures than the previous flagship gearbox. Oh, and for any eco-conscious petrol heads out there, McLaren say the W1 is capable of zero-emissions driving on electric power alone. How far? Probably, not very. But it’s not really the point.

The intentions of the W1 are clear. This is McLaren’s follow-up to the pinnacle that was the P1, and there’s no doubt that this car will lock horns with Ferrari’s F80, and likely a newcomer from Porsche that will be revealed in the not-too-distant future, reassembling the ‘holy trinity’ of hyper cars from a decade ago. The W1 will be limited to just 399 production examples, all of which have already been allocated to eager clientele to the tune of around €2.100.000. But what an incredibly special motor vehicle to own, if you should be so lucky.