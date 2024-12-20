As the new Ghost emerges from the shadows, Rolls-Royce promises this to be the most ‘driver-focused V12’ the marque has ever created – a very grand statement of measure. But will the revised Ghost II deliver?
Words Sam Hexter, Photography Courtesy of Rolls-Royce
As the new Ghost emerges from the shadows, Rolls-Royce promises this to be the most ‘driver-focused V12’ the marque has ever created – a very grand statement of measure. But will the revised Ghost II deliver?
Words Sam Hexter, Photography Courtesy of Rolls-Royce
It’s more subtle evolution than outlandish revolution on the cards for the Ghost II. Rolls-Royce doesn’t do facelifts, so consider this new iteration of the Ghost more of a mid-life refresh of the second-generation Ghost that first appeared in 2020 – making this the Ghost 2.1, if you will. This second-coming of the Ghost was prompted by the call to action from the marques existing client base, who requested an even greater breadth of customisation be added over the outgoing version. As such, Rolls-Royce has answered, and promises the Ghost II to be a potent stage for bespoke commissions. We’ve not seen the options list yet, but it’s safe to assume it will be very extensive. For context, Rolls-Royce has added several new colour variants to the marques existing palette for the new Ghost, meaning you can now spec your Rolls from an impressive 44,000 different paint hues.
The Ghost II retains its rather monolithic exterior styling, as if the entire thing was carved from a singular slab of granite. The proportions are large, lines are long, and the quality, outstanding. There are some revised headlights in the second series car, and some of the grilles and vents have been tided up to give a cleaner overall aesthetic, but the ever elegant silhouette remains unchanged.
The drivetrain powering this opulent sled is the familiar 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12. Details of any changes to the motor or power output have yet to be released, so it’s safe to expect performance to be on par with the previous model – a healthy 563bhp and 627lb ft of torque available from a mere 1,600rpm, barely above idle. The more ‘driver-focused’ Black Badge version gets all the same treatments in this second-gen update, but receives an additional 29bhp and 37lb of torque to play with too. All that power meets the road via a plethora of optional 22-inch forged rims, and turning the wheels is the same eight-speed ZF automatic transmission as before. And the 0-100km/h sprint? Who cares. But it’ll be effortless and as ultra refined as you do it.
It’s from inside the cabin where the facelift changes will be most apparent. The Ghost II will feature the new SPIRIT operating system, that was debuted in the Spectre. In addition, all the traditional dials on the dash are now digital – part of the marques next-generation modernisation we’ve seen across the lineup, and helping to enable the client request for more bespoke options, allowing full customisation of the instrument cluster on the fly. Despite some calling out the lack of analogue dials as a move away from traditional craftsmanship for which the marque is synonymous, this couldn’t be further from the truth, with more interior materials being added to the extensive spec sheet than ever before. A range of exotic natural woods, polished and brushed metals, carbon fibre, cloths, leathers, Champagne coolers and an unimaginable selection of stitching options are available… for a price.
If you’re more inclined to have your Rolls-Royce driven for you rather than doing it yourself, the Ghost II can deliver thanks to the Extended Series edition. This kicks out the wheelbase and elongates the profile of the rear doors, resulting in an additional 170mm of legroom for the rearward passengers. A nice option if you’re going to be spending more time cruising in comfort than behind the wheel.
Whatever your style, the second coming of the Ghost promises to deliver a wide and varied canvas for self-expression like never before, boasting more bespoke options, a simplified design language, and Rolls’ most modern amenities. Few brands reach the sheer level of excellence, quality, and refinement on display here. We’re incredibly excited to see some of the first client commissions in 2025, and until that time, will be spending some time creating our own dream-spec Ghosts in the online configurator.
Power: 563bhp and 627lb ft (850nm) of torque
0-100km/h: 4.6 seconds
Top Speed: 250km/h
Market Alternatives: Bentley Flying Spur, Rolls-Royce Phantom, BMW M760Li, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Price: Expected from €325.000 before options