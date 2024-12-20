It’s more subtle evolution than outlandish revolution on the cards for the Ghost II. Rolls-Royce doesn’t do facelifts, so consider this new iteration of the Ghost more of a mid-life refresh of the second-generation Ghost that first appeared in 2020 – making this the Ghost 2.1, if you will. This second-coming of the Ghost was prompted by the call to action from the marques existing client base, who requested an even greater breadth of customisation be added over the outgoing version. As such, Rolls-Royce has answered, and promises the Ghost II to be a potent stage for bespoke commissions. We’ve not seen the options list yet, but it’s safe to assume it will be very extensive. For context, Rolls-Royce has added several new colour variants to the marques existing palette for the new Ghost, meaning you can now spec your Rolls from an impressive 44,000 different paint hues.

The Ghost II retains its rather monolithic exterior styling, as if the entire thing was carved from a singular slab of granite. The proportions are large, lines are long, and the quality, outstanding. There are some revised headlights in the second series car, and some of the grilles and vents have been tided up to give a cleaner overall aesthetic, but the ever elegant silhouette remains unchanged.

The drivetrain powering this opulent sled is the familiar 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12. Details of any changes to the motor or power output have yet to be released, so it’s safe to expect performance to be on par with the previous model – a healthy 563bhp and 627lb ft of torque available from a mere 1,600rpm, barely above idle. The more ‘driver-focused’ Black Badge version gets all the same treatments in this second-gen update, but receives an additional 29bhp and 37lb of torque to play with too. All that power meets the road via a plethora of optional 22-inch forged rims, and turning the wheels is the same eight-speed ZF automatic transmission as before. And the 0-100km/h sprint? Who cares. But it’ll be effortless and as ultra refined as you do it.