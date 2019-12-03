Destinations

Incredibly, more than 900 destinations feature in Silversea itineraries, encompassing all seven continents, meaning that wherever you wish to experience, you should find a cruise that covers it. These are grouped by regions such as Mediterranean, Africa & Indian Ocean, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Transoceanic, Canada & New England, American West Coast, Caribbean & Central America, South America, South Pacific Islands, and each of these categories features numerous cruises with different combinations of dates and ports of call. In addition, passengers can opt for a signature land programme to enable them to prospect the interior of a desirable area in more detail, or an expedition cruise aboard an explorer vessel to Alaska, the Arctic & Greenland, Antartica and the Galapagos Islands. With this volume of possibilities, travellers can visit just about anywhere they have always dreamed of going to and via well-organised, properly equipped, safe, guided tours before returning to the comforts of their ship.

Excursions

The beauty of cruising is never having to repack until your final stop meanwhile visiting many places of interest en route. Even better if you can do this while travelling in sumptuous luxury and the destinations you desire to see are available as day excursions with transport, informative guides, and well-structured schedules. Typically, a number of excursions will be offered for each port of call included in the itinerary, some full day and others shorter, and these offer fun and adventure ashore with a detailed programme of the schedule and its degree of difficulty, if any. In balance and combination with days at sea, selecting some of these is highly recommended as you will visit unmissable landmarks, encounter the local culture, and sample the region’s produce, thus greatly enhancing your travel experience. Naturally these carry a surcharge with the amount being a fair reflection of the experience on offer, although excursions on the Expedition cruises are included as part of the itinerary.

The Future’s Silver

With five new ships set to ride the ocean waves by 2022 the future certainly is bright. Today, travellers can already reserve passages aboard designated cruises up until March 2022 and there are some really special voyages in the pipeline. How about a 140 days world cruise with Silver Whisper leaving Port Lauderdale in Florida next month on 6th January and visiting 62 ports in 32 countries before arriving in Amsterdam on 25th May? Then again, you may prefer to wait until the following year and sign up for their 150 days Finest World Tour Cruise or their first ever Expedition World Cruise, The Uncharted, encompassing 167 days incorporating 107 ports in 30 countries. In addition, you can consider options such as Grand Voyages to the Indian Ocean, The Pacific, Australia, South America among other several weeks-long schedules; combination cruises linking two or more itineraries into one; and enriched voyages, which focus on themed sailings such as Culinary, Wine or Operatic options, among others. According to the their anniversary motto: ‘We’re just getting started’

Silversea Local Sales Agents

Based in Gibraltar, Cruise Connections Ltd were appointed Silversea’s main sales agents 6 months before the company sailed it’s first maiden voyage in April 1994 with Silver Cloud. From then to the present day, Cruise Connections Ltd continue to be Silversea’s sales agents in this part of the world. Peter Conway-Hann, founder and co-owner of Cruise Connections Ltd says: “It was very clear that Silversea was born to dominate the ultra luxury cruise market. The concept, the design of the ships, was revolutionary and there was nothing like it at that time. It was wonderful to be involved in a new dimension blossoming in the cruise industry, and we are still very close to Silversea to this day. We are also very proud to be an important partner of Silversea, and we have many clients still with us after 25 years of cruising. We offer to the public what I consider to be unique in our industry, a totally personalised service for each and every one of our clients.”

WORDS IAIN BLACKWELL PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF SILVERSEA

For more information on Silversea Cruises, brochures, etc., please call Nicky or Peter on (+350) 200 60346 or one of their Spanish mobile phones – (+34) 609 557407 / (+34) 609 557423. cruiseconnect@fastmail.net www.cruiseconnectionseurope.com