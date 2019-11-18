Cheers To The Best Of The Best

And the winner of this year’s World’s Best Bar is… Dante, in New York. Now officially the best in the world, it took first prize for its superb blending of modern and tradition, where today’s tastes and needs are woven into an offering also rich in New York heritage and atmosphere. The venue has all the history and charm you would wish for in a NY setting, but it has grown with the times and now represents not only a rich tradition but also the people and city of today. No wonder it’s a firm favourite with locals, but get there quick before the (other) tourists do!

Second place for the Connaught Bar in London also means it’s the best British and European bar, which makes it too a special destination on anyone’s itinerary, for like New York, London is a city synonymous with the unique culture of bars, perhaps more so than any other capital city. It doesn’t come finer and more ambient than this, so treat yourself to elegant classic at this beautiful establishment in Mayfair – it’s a classic London gem.

Latin America wades in in third place, to the surprise of many I’m sure. Bronze went to Floreria Atlantico in Buenos Aires, and those who know the Argentinian capital won’t be caught off guard, as this is a richly vibrant city with a great reputation for creating venues full of unexpected charm and quality. New York and London take fourth and fifth place before we find the first continental European bar in sixth place. Athens, like Buenos Aires, has a bit of reputation for its bohemian chic eateries and drinking venues, but even so The Clumsies does incredibly well to beat off the competition of thousands of other bars between Cádiz and Helsinki.