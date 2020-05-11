The story of Puerto Banús is intricately connected to that of Marbella itself, for this marina famous around the Mediterranean and beyond has its roots in the very process that gave birth to the concept of this town as the centre of a glamorous resort destination. In a way, the port is an extension of the Golden Mile, the natural culmination of a process of gentrification that began with the founding of the original Marbella Club by Prince Alfonso von Hohenlohe and the discovery of Marbella’s potential by Ricardo Soriano.

It is this Hispano-German aristocratic link that lies at the foundation of the town’s rise to international prominence, and its evolution from a village of fishermen and farmers to the kind of place that came to attract the world’s tycoons, celebrities, socialites and film stars. Make no mistake, Marbella was an A-list destination in the 1950s and 60s frequented by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Grace Kelly, Brigitte Bardot, Sean Connery and many more. By 1965, it had become one of a select number of beauty spots on the world map that attracted the jet-set, and as the area developed and became ever more sophisticated, the need for a yacht harbour became increasingly evident.