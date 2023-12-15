Making Wedges, and Waves

In 1966, Lamborghini introduced the Miura. With the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona firmly in its crosshairs, the Miura had to make a splash, and it did. It featured a ground-breaking transverse-mounted V12 engine, slotted into the centre of the chassis. That mighty motor meant the Miura could reach a top speed of 275 km/h (171 mph), making it one of the fastest cars of its time. Its distinctive design came from the pen of Marcello Gandini, a man synonymous with the marque, who would go on to design other icons, including the Countach and Diablo.

Upon its public unveiling, the Miura became an instant classic, and is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful cars ever built. Only 764 units were sold during its eight-year production run, which explains current market values of the Miura – with prices ranging upwards of €1.8 million at auction. The 1970s saw Lamborghini needing to follow-up on the success of the Miura. But how do you follow something as striking as that? The Countach is the car that would follow the opening number. Its sharp, angular, wedge-shaped design, scissor doors and potent V12 engine made it an automotive legend. The Countach became synonymous with the extravagant excess of the decade, and featured on posters strewn across bedroom walls for a generation. It epitomises the outrageous and flamboyant supercars of the era. The Countach’s impact on automotive design is immeasurable, and it remains one of the most recognisable and sought-after Lamborghini models.