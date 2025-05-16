Transforming Homes

Whether solely decorating or rebuilding an entire property, Blackshaw’s speciality is transforming homes into the best and most beautiful they can be. “For us, an apartment is as exciting a project as a villa, and every part of the property is equally important in terms of design and detailing. That includes outdoor decoration, home offices, and exercising areas, and not just in aesthetic terms alone. Good design is not just about looks, it should match form and function, which is to say that it should harmonise being attractive with being functional, practical, easy to maintain and keep clean.”

These are among the considerations that Sally keeps in mind, along with managing budgets and adhering to strict timelines for the delivery of projects. “We’re all about making our clients’ visions become a reality, and in fact exceeding their expectations whether they are investors or homeowners, or indeed creating a new commercial space, as we also work on projects such as office spaces, hotels, retail outlets, restaurants, and beach clubs. It is this variety that makes our work so diverse and rewarding, and it is in the more commercial projects that we match design skill with our understanding of markets, the building of a brand identity, and what it takes to make a business stand out and be successful.”

So much more than just an interior design studio, Blackshaw is a design consultancy that brings all these elements together, starting with creative concepts and then seeing them through to the final delivery of a transformation that has been thoroughly considered and skilfully put together by teams of experts headed by someone with the eye of a perfectionist and a passion for what she does.

“In the end, it shows when you love what you do.”