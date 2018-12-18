Changing of the Guard

Since 1948, Land Rover has been manufacturing vehicles that seamlessly combine an unmistakable elegance and style, with a rugged, off-road ‘go anywhere’ capability at heart; every vehicle off the production line oozes in a superior quality and basks the company’s rich and distinct tapestry. Boasting familiar and timeless design cues, acting in tandem with the latest modern technology, Land Rover continues to press forward in developing the most reputable and opulent four-wheel drive vehicles conceivable.

The staggering breadth of functionality the marque has to offer has enabled a thoroughly diverse portfolio of utilisation over the past seven decades. From active service with the armed forces, to premiership footballers, agricultural workhorses to chauffeur driven members of monarchy, to remote Red Cross aid missions and just about every walk of life in between.

The versatility of applications is truly vast; Land Rover vehicles are employed across the planet – regardless of desolate, undulating terrains and inhospitable weather conditions, where no other vehicles would suffice. Highlighting Land Rover’s engineering superiority, the company possesses a monumental two-decade long domination of the Camel Trophy, one of the most gruelling and arduous cross-country rallies in history. Not to mention being the first ever winners of the 10,000km Paris-Dakar Rally back in 1979.

Land Rover is not short of outstanding professional accolades, pioneering in fields of engineering and design since the original Series 1 debuted at the Amsterdam Motor Show in 1948. Merely three years later, in 1951, the automaker was awarded its first Royal Warrant by King George VI, cementing the brand’s prestige and aiding Land Rover in becoming the British motoring superlative it is today.

And with this long and illustrious history comes a great pressure to continue to deliver vehicles that can contend in today’s ultra competitive SUV space, while showcasing development and innovation in perfect complement with the company’s age-old ‘go anywhere’ mantra.