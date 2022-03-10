Intricacies Of Ordering

The menu is extensive, featuring a fine selection of entrées, sea salads, tempuras, tartars, sushi, sashimi, meat and fish options. The sushi selections, in particular, are considerable in number, comprising maki, nigiri (cold and warm), gunkan, and temakis (hand-rolled). A tasting menu for two is also available, with multiple courses included, providing a good representation of the 99 Sushi offering.

On our visit, we experienced a tour de force, starting with a spectacular bowl of mixed sashimi on a bed of ice, consisting of salmon, tuna, fatty tuna, sea bass, prawns, calamares and butter fish. Fresh and succulent, we tucked in with wasabi, pickled ginger and soy sauce. This was followed by a delicious Tiger prawn tempura in a spicy creamy sauce, salmon nigiri flambéed with lime, both of which are not to be missed, and a melt-in-the-mouth Toro flambé nigiri with tomato purée.