Serving chic and elegantly prepared Japanese haute cuisine, 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant is present in Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and is coming soon to Rabat. Here on the Coast, you can discover their world of wonderful Japanese flavours, appropriately located in a stylish building close to the main reception of the Anantara Villa Padierna Hotel, itself a wonder of Tuscan architecture of palatial proportions.
Words: JAMES SINCLAIR, Photography: KEVIN HORN
The interior is warm and inviting, with solid round wooden tables, comfortable upholstered chairs, fabric wall covering, central pillars and hanging spot lamps. There is an island station where two chefs are normally busy preparing a range of sushi and sashimi servings in front of diners, and a private octagonal dining room which can seat up to 10 at a large circular table.
Intricacies Of Ordering
The menu is extensive, featuring a fine selection of entrées, sea salads, tempuras, tartars, sushi, sashimi, meat and fish options. The sushi selections, in particular, are considerable in number, comprising maki, nigiri (cold and warm), gunkan, and temakis (hand-rolled). A tasting menu for two is also available, with multiple courses included, providing a good representation of the 99 Sushi offering.
On our visit, we experienced a tour de force, starting with a spectacular bowl of mixed sashimi on a bed of ice, consisting of salmon, tuna, fatty tuna, sea bass, prawns, calamares and butter fish. Fresh and succulent, we tucked in with wasabi, pickled ginger and soy sauce. This was followed by a delicious Tiger prawn tempura in a spicy creamy sauce, salmon nigiri flambéed with lime, both of which are not to be missed, and a melt-in-the-mouth Toro flambé nigiri with tomato purée.
Premium Wines & Champagne
By this time, we were really settling into the evening, complemented by attentive service and accompanying drinks. As you would expect when ordering in a 5 Star hotel, the wine list is diverse, international and is further strengthened by an impressive range of Champagnes and Cava. After some amount of deliberation, continuing from our opening glasses of Champagne, we settled on the organically-produced Menade, a sauvignon blanc replete with citrus and floral notes which made for an excellent pairing with the aforementioned dishes.
A speciality of the house is their marbled Wagyu and we sampled a highlight from the menu – Wagyu ribs slow-cooked for 20 hours at a low temperature with baked aubergine. Extremely succulent, the meat literally slid off the bone and dissolved on the palate, perfectly accompanied by a fine red wine.
Fitting Finale
Finishing what had evolved into a memorable encounter, we enjoyed a dessert of Rocher 99, creamy hazelnut praline and chocolate mousse dipped with soy crocanti, and lemongrass and jasmine tea, the latter served in small iron pots with sand timers reflecting when they were sufficiently brewed.
Our first visit to 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, it won’t be our last. Open to guests of the hotel and visitors, if you have a penchant for avant-garde Japanese cuisine, make sure to secure a reservation soon.
INFO
99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant
Open Thursday – Saturday for dinner from 19:30 to 23:30
Reservations: Tel: 952 889 150 / www.anantara.com/en/villa-padierna-marbella/restaurants/99-sushi-bar-and-restaurant