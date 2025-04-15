The Perfect Venue For Unforgettable Events

Beyond its culinary excellence, El Lago stands as an exceptional venue for exclusive events. With a terrace accommodating up to 60 guests, along with two elegant private dining rooms, the restaurant offers customisable options for weddings, corporate gatherings, and intimate celebrations.

A New Chapter In Marbella’S Fine Dining Scene

Recognised with one Repsol Sun and ranked among the Top 100 in the Macarfi Guide, El Lago reaffirms its status as a beacon of haute cuisine in Marbella. This new chapter is not just about a revitalised space – it is a renewed commitment to an unparalleled gastronomic experience, where every detail is designed to delight the senses.

The magic of El Lago is back, brighter than ever. Are you ready to discover it?