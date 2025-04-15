A new chapter begins for El Lago, an iconic fine-dining destination on the Costa del Sol, unveiling a refined and sophisticated new look. After an exciting transformation, this landmark restaurant – nestled within Greenlife Golf at the heart of Elviria Hills – welcomes guests with a fresh and elegant ambiance, ready to enchant food lovers with its exceptional offerings.
Words And Photography by Pilar Candil
A Space That Inspires: Elegance In Every Detail
The complete renovation of El Lago has resulted in a warm and inviting haven, where every element has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the dining experience. Natural wood, soft neutral tones, and delicate linen tablecloths create an atmosphere of serenity and refinement. The expansive terrace, offering breathtaking views of the golf course and the lake, has also been reimagined with a spectacular nighttime fountain display, adding an enchanting touch of light and colour to the setting.
A Culinary Journey Through Local Flavours
Under the direction of chef Milos Zdravkovic, El Lago remains devoted to culinary excellence, presenting a menu that pays homage to seasonal, locally sourced ingredients while infusing traditional Andalusian flavors with a contemporary twist.
The menu showcases a raw bar featuring Gillardeau oysters and blinis with Osetra caviar, as well as standout main courses such as aged beef tataki with bone marrow sauce and confit monkfish with celeriac purée. Desserts are equally mesmerising, with creations like the chromatic carrot cake and the indulgent apple tarte Tatin with salted caramel ice cream.
2025 Tasting Menu: A Celebration Of The Senses
The carefully curated Tasting Menu offers a multi-sensory experience, inviting guests on a journey of textures, flavours, and craftsmanship. It begins with appetisers such as Moorish-style tuna and Payoyo cheese empanadilla, aged beef mini baguette with piquillo pepper emulsion, crispy smoked eel mousse ball, and pickled carrot tartelette with vanilla. The main courses include Motril shrimp tartare with Palo Cortado caviar and crystal baby shrimp papyrus, seasonal mushrooms in textures, Andalusian Bolognese squid noodles, and tortellini stuffed with oxtail, paired with PX wine foie cream. To conclude, the dessert selection features fermented banana ice cream with fine wine distillate, banana sponge, banana butterscotch sauce, and banana chips – a sweet finale that showcases the artistry of El Lago’s pastry team.
An Exquisite Wine Selection
El Lago has elevated its enological experience with a remarkable selection of over 70 Champagnes, carefully curated to feature both small artisanal producers and renowned houses. The extensive wine cellar also boasts legendary labels such as Vega Sicilia and Petrus, alongside rare gems from Burgundy and Bordeaux, ensuring a perfect pairing for every course.
The Perfect Venue For Unforgettable Events
Beyond its culinary excellence, El Lago stands as an exceptional venue for exclusive events. With a terrace accommodating up to 60 guests, along with two elegant private dining rooms, the restaurant offers customisable options for weddings, corporate gatherings, and intimate celebrations.
A New Chapter In Marbella’S Fine Dining Scene
Recognised with one Repsol Sun and ranked among the Top 100 in the Macarfi Guide, El Lago reaffirms its status as a beacon of haute cuisine in Marbella. This new chapter is not just about a revitalised space – it is a renewed commitment to an unparalleled gastronomic experience, where every detail is designed to delight the senses.
The magic of El Lago is back, brighter than ever. Are you ready to discover it?
INFO
Restaurante El Lago
Avenida Marco Polo, 8, Marbella
Tel: (+ 34) 952 832 371
www.restauranteellago.com