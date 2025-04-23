Diario Sur’s Enrique Bellver hit the nail on the head when he referred to Palacio’s fare as “updated traditional cuisine.” For the chef, the quality of produce and excellent technique are two essential ingredients of success. However, a third element stands out in his fare: local cuisine. Palacio hails from Bilbao, which he calls “the capital of the world,” owing to its rich culinary tradition. However, one of the main reasons he is so happy to live and work in Málaga is its exquisite Mediterranean produce. When I ask him to describe his cuisine, he says that it results from “two influences: Basque cuisine, with its profound respect for produce and traditional techniques, and Malagueño cuisine, which is fresh and light-filled, capable of elevating simple produce with its simplicity and elegance.” These influences are celebrated at Besaya Group’s three restaurants on the Coast – TikiTano, Besaya Beach, and Malva.

Palacio was born and raised in Bilbao, where he attended the Escuela Superior de Hostelería. Upon graduation, he honed his craft at a myriad of renowned restaurants in Spain ranging from Goizeko Kabi and the Gran Hotel in Salamanca, to respected establishments in the south of France. He has also shone on the Marbella gastronomic scene. He was working as Head Chef of Río Real Golf & Hotel Marbella when Grupo Besaya contacted him to launch Besaya Beach – a frontline beach restaurant famed for its fish and seafood delights.