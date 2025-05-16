The boutique Hotel El Pilar, facing the iconic Plaza de las Flores in the centre of Estepona, with stylish Andalucian architecture, opened in 2021. Sporting multiple dining venues all of which are open to the general public, including Don Rudolfo and Casa Fina, the jewel in its crown is Makako Estepona, specialising in Asian and Pacific Rim cuisine, located on the hotel’s fourth floor with inspiring views across the rooftops to the surrounding vicinity.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
The boutique Hotel El Pilar, facing the iconic Plaza de las Flores in the centre of Estepona, with stylish Andalucian architecture, opened in 2021. Sporting multiple dining venues all of which are open to the general public, including Don Rudolfo and Casa Fina, the jewel in its crown is Makako Estepona, specialising in Asian and Pacific Rim cuisine, located on the hotel’s fourth floor with inspiring views across the rooftops to the surrounding vicinity.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
We arrived to a very warm welcome from the hotel’s Managing Director Alberto Peláez and took the elevator with him to Makako where he introduced us to the Executive Chef Julio Gómez Fraile, who oversees all of the dining outlets, the Head Chef of Makako, Pedro Rodríguez Galvez, and the Maître Francis Hormigo, all of whom exuded friendliness and professionalism.
A Sumptuous Setting
Diners have the choice of sitting on the extensive terrace overlooking the Plaza, which is very popular at this time of year, or inside the venue with a full view of the lively staff at work in the open kitchen. There is also an upper roof terrace with a bar and scenic views of the Sierra Bermeja, from where some dishes from Makako’s menu can also be sourced.
We were very happy to be seated just inside the doors to the terrace, below a stunning cupola with stained glass windows. The décor is distinctly Asiatic, with Areca palms and dark wood fittings including solid tables perched on circular columns, offset by curvaceous cosy chairs and sofas upholstered in grey, chiming with the immense floor tiles. The ceiling features coarse stretched linen with elegant wooden fans and spots nicely accentuating the different dining areas.
Fine Food To Relish
The menu is relatively compact and although diners can select individually, many of the dishes are perfect for sharing and this is what we resolved to do, thus enjoying a communal experience that promoted great conversation.
We started with Makako’s Dynamite Prawns and Almadraba Tuna over Won-Ton Toast. The former is a signature dish of prawns marinated in Thai fish sauce, sake, mirin, and organic soy sauce, deep fried in a dry chickpea batter and covered with spicy dynamite sauce, while the latter comprised thinly sliced Almadraba tuna seared with coriander seeds and spices on Won-Ton toast covered with edamame hummus, which is a speciality of the house, finished with Sapporo beer aioli and caviar of local finger limes. These two starters flooded our palates with flavour and tuned our enthusiasm levels to the max for what was to come.
Next up was a delicious Ceviche from Lima, with fresh corvina, tiger milk, rocoto pepper, roasted sweet potato purée, and cancha corn. This combined delightfully with Spicy Salmon Maki rolls, made with salmon, avocado, and cucumber, with a spicy chipotle salmon tartar, tobiko, chives, and crisp shallots.
We continued in savouring a plate of Wagyu Beef Sliders – mini burgers with five spices caramelised onion and kimchee mayo, alongside Pastor Style Chicken Rolls, an option of Mexican origen consisting of marinated and braised chicken thighs, grilled pineapple, edam cheese, and avocado lime purée – yummy!
While we could have selected main courses of the calibre of Pad Thai, Salmon Teriyaki, or from a range of tempting curries, we opted to share a Sri-Lankan Black Curry with braised pork belly, black curry sauce from tamarind, black peppercorns, and cardamom. Served with jasmine rice and wok vegetables, this was simply sensational.
To cap what had transpired to be a great dining occasion, we finished with the signature dessert of Crème Brûlée of Black Sesame and Miso, together with an addictive White Chocolate and Lime Cheesecake – Mmmm.
The restaurant has a nicely curated wine list with selections available by the glass or bottle, as well as Champagne, Cava, and Prosecco, beer and soft drinks, to match all dishes and suit all occasions.
This was our first visit to Makako and with so many great options on the menu yet to be tried, it certainly won’t be our last.
INFO
Makako at the Hotel El Pilar, Plaza de las Flores, 12, Estepona. Open every evening for dinner from 18:00 – 23:30.
Reservations recommended.
Tel: (+34) 622 530 594
www.restaurantemakako.com