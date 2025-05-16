We continued in savouring a plate of Wagyu Beef Sliders – mini burgers with five spices caramelised onion and kimchee mayo, alongside Pastor Style Chicken Rolls, an option of Mexican origen consisting of marinated and braised chicken thighs, grilled pineapple, edam cheese, and avocado lime purée – yummy!

While we could have selected main courses of the calibre of Pad Thai, Salmon Teriyaki, or from a range of tempting curries, we opted to share a Sri-Lankan Black Curry with braised pork belly, black curry sauce from tamarind, black peppercorns, and cardamom. Served with jasmine rice and wok vegetables, this was simply sensational.

To cap what had transpired to be a great dining occasion, we finished with the signature dessert of Crème Brûlée of Black Sesame and Miso, together with an addictive White Chocolate and Lime Cheesecake – Mmmm.

The restaurant has a nicely curated wine list with selections available by the glass or bottle, as well as Champagne, Cava, and Prosecco, beer and soft drinks, to match all dishes and suit all occasions.

This was our first visit to Makako and with so many great options on the menu yet to be tried, it certainly won’t be our last.