Only a short time later the Pink Geranium had risen to fame with clients like Princess Diana and Prince Charles, and Mrs. Thatcher (of course), and Betty Boothroyd who lived in the next village. Pierce Brosnan visited us with Cassandra his now late wife, and Rod Stewart arrived singing We are sailing and talked football all night! Prince Charles (now King Charles) allegedly named us his favourite country restaurant.

We operated a Rolls Royce Silver Shadow service for clients because we were remotely located in a village called Melbourn, near Cambridge. Rod Stewart took the car service from Epping Manor, his home in Essex, and took the brandy back in the car! The Pink Geranium became a must go-to place and we won a Michelin Red M and 3 AA Rosettes, putting us in the top 20 restaurants in the UK at that time.”

Wow, what a story! So, tell us about your TV career and you have also written some books.

“Well standing in my kitchen at The Pink Geranium looking at the church opposite I had a dream of helping to create a new foodie TV show. I was already on the BBC morning show called Good Morning Britain hosted by Anne Diamond, produced by her then husband Mike Hollingsworth, who is still one of my closest friends. Peter Bazalgette one of Good Morning’s producers had written a new show which he called Ready Steady Cook, and he asked me to audition for it. In the early days it was just me, Brian Turner, Kevin Woodford, and Anthony Worral Thompson. The show rose to immense prominence becoming the most popular afternoon show on TV and it ran for over 20 years every day on BBC 2.

While I was on the show, I wrote 11 cookery books, the highlight being Chef’s Secrets: Mastering the Art of Good Food, selling over 750,000 copies.”