The luscious rich flavours make these dishes a kind of sophisticated comfort food that simply hits the spot, and it’s amazing just how well it goes together with Spanish wine, in this case a white Rioja Tempranillo 2018 from Abel Mendoza. Crispy, with a touch of fruity sweetness, it’s also a good match for the sushi selection that followed. Larger than the typical maki, they are made to order there and then by skilled hands and a passion for Japanese perfection.

The Dragon Maki features prawn in bread crumbs, sea crab and avocado. Simple enough, but when made by a master from the finest fresh ingredients, it stands out from the usual experience to become something truly special. The same can be said of the soft-shell crab and the Matsuri Roll, which blends fresh avocado and tuna with spicy flavouring and jalapeño sauce. For sushi lovers this is a died-and-gone-to-heaven moment indeed!

With a menu like this you’re spoiled for choice, so our suggestion would be to come back and spoil yourself all over again. It being our remit to enjoy a representative sample of the fantastic offering of this superb restaurant, we were easily tempted to also try one of the gorgeous meat and fish dishes, the latter being a special treat in the form of Sakana Nabe, which sees fine fish fillets set within a bouillabaisse sauce with sumptuous foie. The combination is simply toe-curlingly good!

Given all of this, the Wagyu Ribs with Saikyo Miso remains a highlight. Slowly prepared over 20 hours, it simply melts on your tongue, creating a taste sensation that is out of this world. An evening as special as this was completed in style with a glass of sparkling Sake, another first for most of us. In summary, while it may be called a sushi bar, 99 at the Anantara Villa Padierna is a Japanese couture dining experience that ranks among the very best!

