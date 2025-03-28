A study conducted by Nespresso Professional reveals that nearly nine out of ten Spaniards consider the consumption of coffee during the workday very important and that it enhances their productivity. Moreover, the study shows that for more than 80% of the respondents, the coffee break promotes camaraderie.

Recently, Nespresso Professional carried out a study in collaboration with Analysis and Research, interviewing over 1,000 people nationwide to examine how workers consume coffee during their workday and how it affects their wellbeing.

The results of the study reveal that 86.9% of those surveyed consider the consumption of coffee during the workday very important. In fact, nearly nine out of ten workers state that coffee improves their productivity, and 58.1% add that the availability of coffee in the office is a key attraction to encourage more in-person attendance.

The ‘coffee moment’ is synonymous with wellbeing and socialising, and therefore is seen as a necessity by 86.7% of participants. In this regard, the main reason for consuming coffee at work is to take a break (51.7%), followed by the need to stay more awake (45.7%).

To a lesser extent, respondents report consuming coffee to increase concentration (29.8%) or to relax (29.4%).

On the other hand, it stands out how employees highly value the availability of quality coffee in the workplace, as for 82% of the respondents, it is a testament to the company’s care and commitment towards them.

Additionally, the concern for sustainability is noteworthy, as more than 80% confirm the importance of their companies promoting sustainable practices in relation to coffee, mainly recycling cups, stirrers, and capsules, as well as using recycling bins.

How We Enjoy Coffee In Our Workplace

According to this research, seven out of ten workers prefer their coffee with milk, in contrast to 36.7% of those surveyed who prefer it black or as espresso. When it comes to accompaniments, 49% of respondents claim to consume coffee without any other food. Among those who do accompany it, the most popular are biscuits, pastries, toast, and sandwiches or bocadillos.

The study also reveals that 73.2% of respondents take between five and 15 minutes to enjoy their coffee. Smaller companies with fewer than ten employees are where the shortest breaks occur (less than five minutes), and the larger the number of employees, the longer the coffee break tends to be. As for the preferred time to have a coffee, it is mid-morning (47.2%), followed by the first hour of the morning. Notably, in two out of three cases (68.1%), employees take their coffee break in the company of their colleagues.