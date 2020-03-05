For all that, this home feels like a private oasis of good taste, comfort and homely joys. It exudes a sense of wellbeing that no doubt derives from the passion with which it has been created, for this is a property that blends contemporary luxury and amenities with elements of classical architecture and décor. “It is a home designed to be enjoyed to the full while also offering refinement,” say the owners, who love the process of tweaking a property and bringing out the best in it. “We have done this with our homes before, and used the knowledge gained in the process.”

Every homeowner will tell you it is a learning experience, a skill honed over time that teaches you important lessons about style, space, light and the distribution of living areas. “We bring northern European elements into the design trying not to impose upon the local natural and cultural setting, but to be inspired by it.” Inspired they were, as the property has been transformed into a villa that is pleasing to the eye, welcoming and homely, as well as the ideal place to relax and entertain. For this reason, it is spacious yet cosy, and comes with many lifestyle conveniences.