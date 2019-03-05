The eye, not so long ago intrigued by right-angled modern designs, is being charmed again by the gentler sensuality of Andalusian-Mediterranean architecture. This impressive villa in an elevated position of the Golden Mile is a prime example, reviving as it does the true glamour and appeal of Marbella.
It is said that a sense of arrival is a vital ingredient in making a home special, and indeed, the way you access your property and enter the home has a large role to play not only in its bearing and aesthetic appeal, but also in putting you in the right frame of mind as you arrive. After all, it’s your personal domain, and should be the place where you feel comfortable, at ease and downright happy.
I mention this because the setting of this Marbella villa is special, and the route that leads to it through a short drive up from the Golden Mile and along a peaceful road surrounded by the greenery of pine trees, is nothing short of delightful. The home’s entrance is set upon a very private little cul de sac, where the gate glides open to reveal a property that celebrates the elegance of Andalusian villa architecture while also offering modern comforts and a long list of amenities.
The Golden Mile on Your Doorstep
With the Golden Mile – including its beaches – right on your doorstep and the diversions of Marbella and Puerto Banús at your fingertips, this home also surrounds you with the peace and tranquillity of a private domain. The spacious seven-bedroom villa is enveloped in the green embrace of lush gardens, with its 700m2 of built space occupying grounds that measure almost 3,500m2. The 100m2 of terraces on a variety of levels make the most of beautiful sea views framed by greenery.
It has to be one of the finest vistas in the area, but look back from the gorgeous garden and you see the whitewashed villa framed against the magnificent backdrop of La Concha Mountain. Look up and you see the green pines and leaves of trees against the deep blue Marbella sky; it’s a setting that evokes a sense of wellbeing and privilege – tranquil and private, yet set within the heart of Marbella’s most refined location.
Andalusian Style and Contemporary Comfort
Having neatly tucked your car away in one of the convenient garaging spaces, you enter the villa at the main ground floor level, from where the sea can also be glimpsed in the distance. Inside, the home has a rustic yet contemporary feel, with spacious yet cosy rooms that flow the one into the other to form a living space free of boxy little rooms. The entrance hall is the point of distribution, to which the formal dining room, the laundry room, the living room and the kitchen are connected.
The kitchen is modern in style and functionality, offering top-end appliances and attractive breakfast areas both indoors and outdoors – and naturally they are accompanied by glorious sea views. The same is true of the spacious but homely living room, which flows out onto a large partly covered terrace. Also on this level are two of the seven-bedroom suites within the villa.
A Home Made for Entertaining
The terrace, with its attractive lounging and dining areas, is one of the highlights of the home, offering that typical Marbella outdoor extension of the villa’s inner living spaces. It does so with style and in a beautiful setting, but the upper floor further enhances the visual impact within its own private balconies, which extend from the master bedroom suite. The latter contains its own lounge area, a walk-in dressing room, attractively appointed bathroom and panoramic vistas from the comfort of your bed.
The piéce de rèsistance of this floor, however, is the elegant freestanding bathtub, which overlooks the property’s grounds and the expansive greenery of surrounding gardens, with the sea sparkling blue beyond. Though close to the beach, this is a part of the Golden Mile characterised by luxurious villas bathed in the peace and privacy of large private gardens.
With enough space and amenities for comfortable home living and stylish entertaining, the villa’s lower floor is the one dedicated above all to fun pursuits – such as those found in a home cinema area, a gym and pool room, a poolside kitchen and the bathrooms and changing rooms that add convenience to practicality. Step outside and you come to one of the most delightful parts of the villa – a very welcoming, stylish terrace that includes an outdoor catering area, space for dining, lounging – and just a little beyond – a hot tub and wonderful cabana bar overlooking the swimming pool.
You can just picture the stylish set reclining on the pool deck by day and taking refuge from the summer sun in the colourfully attired cabana, which is cool in both senses of the word. With sumptuous gardens that flow on to also include a putting green, and a private court for tennis and pelota vasca, this is a villa that not only enchants but also offers so much to explore and enjoy. It is made for the joys of stylish home living and entertaining, and situated in the kind of privileged Golden Mile spots that were first snapped up in the heyday of Marbella glamour.
This glamour and elegance pervade the villa, filling it with an easy, laid-back sophistication that suits its wonderful setting and contemporary amenities in a home that offers ample space and comfort within the luxury of privacy. In short, it is the essence of Marbella personified.
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY KEVIN HORN
Marbella Living Estate Agents Tel: 952 765 428.