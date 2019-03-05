I mention this because the setting of this Marbella villa is special, and the route that leads to it through a short drive up from the Golden Mile and along a peaceful road surrounded by the greenery of pine trees, is nothing short of delightful. The home’s entrance is set upon a very private little cul de sac, where the gate glides open to reveal a property that celebrates the elegance of Andalusian villa architecture while also offering modern comforts and a long list of amenities.

The Golden Mile on Your Doorstep

With the Golden Mile – including its beaches – right on your doorstep and the diversions of Marbella and Puerto Banús at your fingertips, this home also surrounds you with the peace and tranquillity of a private domain. The spacious seven-bedroom villa is enveloped in the green embrace of lush gardens, with its 700m2 of built space occupying grounds that measure almost 3,500m2. The 100m2 of terraces on a variety of levels make the most of beautiful sea views framed by greenery.

It has to be one of the finest vistas in the area, but look back from the gorgeous garden and you see the whitewashed villa framed against the magnificent backdrop of La Concha Mountain. Look up and you see the green pines and leaves of trees against the deep blue Marbella sky; it’s a setting that evokes a sense of wellbeing and privilege – tranquil and private, yet set within the heart of Marbella’s most refined location.

Andalusian Style and Contemporary Comfort

Having neatly tucked your car away in one of the convenient garaging spaces, you enter the villa at the main ground floor level, from where the sea can also be glimpsed in the distance. Inside, the home has a rustic yet contemporary feel, with spacious yet cosy rooms that flow the one into the other to form a living space free of boxy little rooms. The entrance hall is the point of distribution, to which the formal dining room, the laundry room, the living room and the kitchen are connected.

The kitchen is modern in style and functionality, offering top-end appliances and attractive breakfast areas both indoors and outdoors – and naturally they are accompanied by glorious sea views. The same is true of the spacious but homely living room, which flows out onto a large partly covered terrace. Also on this level are two of the seven-bedroom suites within the villa.