The first sign of a distinguished property is the sense of arrival it offers. Automatic gates that glide open effortlessly to reveal an imposing driveway and forecourt with deluxe undercover parking surrounded by greenery, water features and the architectural outline of the villa set the tone for this outstanding home.

The volume and quality of the property are immediately evident, dressed with understated refinement and imbued with the signature architecture of Marcos Sáinz. This impression is confirmed when you step through the imposing solid front door with its beautiful detail and enter a hallway flanked by a beautifully styled circular staircase. A study in elegant forms, it is one of the many eye-catching design elements of the home.

Top-end lifestyles

Step into the villa and you get a sense of how stylish lifestyles are lived. The space, amenities, style and distribution of this luxurious villa make it a superlative residence that is perfect for entertaining lucky guests and visitors in the very finest of contemporary Mediterranean settings. Follow the focal point of the vistas that come into view the minute you open the front door and you see the sea shimmering beyond the sleek swimming pool, which appears to float in mid-air.

An elegantly concealed lift is situated on the left-hand side of the entrance hall, which flows on to a large central hallway resplendent in natural light. To the right is a cloakroom and a beautifully appointed guest WC typical of the very high standard of creativity and finish in the gorgeous tropical marble and stone that is found throughout the property’s en-suite bathrooms.

A large, comfortable reception room flanked by a family TV room and a dining room leading on to a state-of-the-art kitchen with restaurant-standard catering capacity connects along the full length of the house with a terrace. The latter provides outdoor lounging and dining areas that are an extension of the indoor space, while overlooking manicured Bermuda grass lawns and a panoramic swimming pool and deck that maximises the infinity edge impact amid breath-taking views of the surrounding hills, valleys and the Mediterranean Sea.

This awe-inspiring view is symmetrically flanked by two impressive fire bowls, which create a stunning visual impact when lit in the evenings. The adjacent covered chill-out area is an ideal spot from which to relax and enjoy the sunset and views, being connected also to a dining area, kitchen with bar and BBQ one level below. Stairs lead from the modern laundry and pantry down to the staff quarters, the immaculate technical and machine rooms, a professional home cinema and wine cellar, and a spa area with gym, changing rooms/bathrooms, sauna, steam bath, showers, treatment rooms and heated indoor swimming pool whose design, ambience and amenities leave many luxurious five-star deluxe resorts behind.