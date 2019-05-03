In the hills above Marbella there is a villa with more than a touch of Hollywood glamour. Panoramically located within the exclusive La Zagaleta country club, it belongs to a range of properties of international allure.
Follow the winding Ronda road up past luxury developments and wooded hill country and you come to one of Europe’s most exclusive gated communities: La Zagaleta. This select country club is home to a collection of luxurious villas and mansions, but one of the most eye-catching of all is this outstanding contemporary home.
The first sign of a distinguished property is the sense of arrival it offers. Automatic gates that glide open effortlessly to reveal an imposing driveway and forecourt with deluxe undercover parking surrounded by greenery, water features and the architectural outline of the villa set the tone for this outstanding home.
The volume and quality of the property are immediately evident, dressed with understated refinement and imbued with the signature architecture of Marcos Sáinz. This impression is confirmed when you step through the imposing solid front door with its beautiful detail and enter a hallway flanked by a beautifully styled circular staircase. A study in elegant forms, it is one of the many eye-catching design elements of the home.
Top-end lifestyles
Step into the villa and you get a sense of how stylish lifestyles are lived. The space, amenities, style and distribution of this luxurious villa make it a superlative residence that is perfect for entertaining lucky guests and visitors in the very finest of contemporary Mediterranean settings. Follow the focal point of the vistas that come into view the minute you open the front door and you see the sea shimmering beyond the sleek swimming pool, which appears to float in mid-air.
An elegantly concealed lift is situated on the left-hand side of the entrance hall, which flows on to a large central hallway resplendent in natural light. To the right is a cloakroom and a beautifully appointed guest WC typical of the very high standard of creativity and finish in the gorgeous tropical marble and stone that is found throughout the property’s en-suite bathrooms.
A large, comfortable reception room flanked by a family TV room and a dining room leading on to a state-of-the-art kitchen with restaurant-standard catering capacity connects along the full length of the house with a terrace. The latter provides outdoor lounging and dining areas that are an extension of the indoor space, while overlooking manicured Bermuda grass lawns and a panoramic swimming pool and deck that maximises the infinity edge impact amid breath-taking views of the surrounding hills, valleys and the Mediterranean Sea.
This awe-inspiring view is symmetrically flanked by two impressive fire bowls, which create a stunning visual impact when lit in the evenings. The adjacent covered chill-out area is an ideal spot from which to relax and enjoy the sunset and views, being connected also to a dining area, kitchen with bar and BBQ one level below. Stairs lead from the modern laundry and pantry down to the staff quarters, the immaculate technical and machine rooms, a professional home cinema and wine cellar, and a spa area with gym, changing rooms/bathrooms, sauna, steam bath, showers, treatment rooms and heated indoor swimming pool whose design, ambience and amenities leave many luxurious five-star deluxe resorts behind.
The views from here over the surrounding greenery are nothing less than inspiring, and are shared by a fully independent apartment, positioned below the guest wing on the ground floor. Naturally, in a property of this standing, there is also a multi-vehicle garage in which to keep your car collection in style. The top floor is given over to a series of luxuriant bedroom suites, each with its own signature bathroom in combinations of black, richly veined brown and also lighter-toned marble sourced from around the world, while the his and her dressing rooms offer the convenience of a boutique within what is quite simply an outstanding contemporary mansion in La Zagaleta.
The owner, who has several residences in different parts of the world, is experienced in commissioning luxurious homes and working with architects, interior designers and landscapers to create properties that are beautiful and impressive yet also functional and homely. He and his wife enjoy the climate, facilities and cosmopolitan social scene of Marbella, and they chose La Zagaleta for its exclusive living environment, peace, silence and natural beauty. “We fell in love with the plot because of its gorgeous setting and incomparable views.”
Their favourite part of the house is the owner’s apartment, which offers complete independence in a luxurious setting, and also the cosiness of the TV room, with its lovely views out over the garden. “It’s a very homely part of the villa for relaxing, reading a book or spending time with the family,” says the owner, for whom the larger indoor and outdoor spaces are ideal for entertaining and welcoming friends and family. “This is a home that is suited for entertaining either small intimate groups or large parties, thanks to both the layout and the facilities. My wife played a major role in the interior design and she worked with an architect from Milan. Her aim was to transform the extraordinary areas into a serene, intimate space where you feel cosy and comfortable, surrounded by the grandiosity of the perspective.” And indeed, he describes the views as “just unbelievable, day and night.”
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY CHARLY SIMON
Diana Morales Properties|Knight Frank Tel: (+34) 952 765 138.