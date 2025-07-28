A Natural Eden At Sira Homes

Sira Homes in Elviria sets a new standard with an unwavering commitment to sustainability.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Prime Invest
Iberdrola is not only a leading Spanish conglomerate but also one of the foremost innovators of technology and renewable energy within and beyond the country. While it may not be known for property development in this part of the world, much less the creation of luxurious homes, Iberdrola Inmobiliaria has in fact been doing just that for many years now, building up a great deal of know-how to complement its noted technological expertise. This merging of skills has produced a specialist capability that puts it in the ideal position to create the homes of the future – where optimal energy-efficiency and sustainbility go hand in hand with comfort, style, and luxury living.
Sira Homes – Luxurious Sustainability For A New Age
Sira Homes is the culmination of this process, a selection of 21 stylish residences featuring contemporary architecture and modern living comforts within a wonderfully green natural setting. You may think that these two- and three-bedroom homes are situated within the natural beauty of one of Andalucía’s rural beauty spots but in reality they are located at the heart of the Costa del Sol, within Elviria on the east side of Marbella.
Close to the glamour spots of the resort town, the beaches, and the golf courses of the region, as well as Málaga itself, Sira Homes is in fact a private oasis of greenery developed from a philosophy of sustainable development and natural living. Everything from the architecture and engineering to the orientation, the landscaping, and the technical solutions applied to this project are designed from this perspective. As a result, Sira Homes stands out as a residential community that offers typical Marbella levels of style, comfort, and refinement attached to a new standard of construction and sustainable development that sets 21st century references for energy-efficiency and reduced environmental impact.
One day all properties in this region will be built like this, but for now Sira Homes is a shining example of how luxury homes can be created in greater harmony with their natural surroundings. Measuring 119-211m2 with private gardens, parking, and also their own swimming pools, the 21 residences set within seven elegant buildings offer stylish open-plan comfort with spacious indoor-outdoor living and dining areas, modern kitchens, and bathrooms featuring noble marble, stone, and wood, as well as panoramic rooftop solariums with splash pools, outdoor kitchen and dining/lounging space, and the most spectacular country and sea views of all. Residents wake up in the midst of native Andalusian greenery, enjoying a variety of views from the many perspectives that the properties offer.
The landscaping has been designed not just to produce a welcoming, beautiful setting for a Marbella lifestyle, but also to create a micro ecosystem that complements the greater one surrounding it, and this continues in communal areas marked by cooling pine trees native to this region and stylish low-slung buildings featuring mid-century inspired design and natural materials such as stone. The latter provides a natural barrier against the heat, cooling homes in summer and keeping them cosy and warm in winter. It is typical of a design philosophy that applies both modern technology and natural elements to achieve its goals – a rediscovery of the bounty and solutions that nature bestows on us.
Even the spa area, with its dry sauna, hammam steambath, and professionally equipped gymnasium follows this principle, including even outdoor fitness areas where you can connect with nature while exercising within a cool, shaded area touched by the sea breezes that reach this point. The Wellness Hub therefore also applies the soothing and regenerative powers of nature, which also provides the overall community with its pervading sense of tranquillity and privacy. The latter is aided by clever design that allows each property to have its own personal access and parking space within paces of the ground floor and first floor entrances, which can be accessed by a lift or stairs.
Contrary to many contemporary projects, there is also courtesy parking for visitors within the complex that finds itself ensconced within the cooling embrace of greenery. Inside, the residences allow for a great degree of individualised finishing, with the choice of a broad range of materials, finishing, and detailing available to buyers. Sira Homes, by Iberdrola Inmobiliaria, is a luxury residential complex that offers the amenities, style, and comfort that have become typical of the Marbella area, yet it does so from the fresh new perspective of a company specialised in harnessing both modern technology and nature to produce an environmentally friendly, natural and nurturing living environment.
Sira Homes is developed by Iberdrola and comercialised by Prime Invest.
www.iberdrolainmobiliaria.com
www.primeinvest.es