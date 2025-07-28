A Natural Eden At Sira Homes

Iberdrola is not only a leading Spanish conglomerate but also one of the foremost innovators of technology and renewable energy within and beyond the country. While it may not be known for property development in this part of the world, much less the creation of luxurious homes, Iberdrola Inmobiliaria has in fact been doing just that for many years now, building up a great deal of know-how to complement its noted technological expertise. This merging of skills has produced a specialist capability that puts it in the ideal position to create the homes of the future – where optimal energy-efficiency and sustainbility go hand in hand with comfort, style, and luxury living.

Sira Homes – Luxurious Sustainability For A New Age

Sira Homes is the culmination of this process, a selection of 21 stylish residences featuring contemporary architecture and modern living comforts within a wonderfully green natural setting. You may think that these two- and three-bedroom homes are situated within the natural beauty of one of Andalucía’s rural beauty spots but in reality they are located at the heart of the Costa del Sol, within Elviria on the east side of Marbella.

Close to the glamour spots of the resort town, the beaches, and the golf courses of the region, as well as Málaga itself, Sira Homes is in fact a private oasis of greenery developed from a philosophy of sustainable development and natural living. Everything from the architecture and engineering to the orientation, the landscaping, and the technical solutions applied to this project are designed from this perspective. As a result, Sira Homes stands out as a residential community that offers typical Marbella levels of style, comfort, and refinement attached to a new standard of construction and sustainable development that sets 21st century references for energy-efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

One day all properties in this region will be built like this, but for now Sira Homes is a shining example of how luxury homes can be created in greater harmony with their natural surroundings. Measuring 119-211m2 with private gardens, parking, and also their own swimming pools, the 21 residences set within seven elegant buildings offer stylish open-plan comfort with spacious indoor-outdoor living and dining areas, modern kitchens, and bathrooms featuring noble marble, stone, and wood, as well as panoramic rooftop solariums with splash pools, outdoor kitchen and dining/lounging space, and the most spectacular country and sea views of all. Residents wake up in the midst of native Andalusian greenery, enjoying a variety of views from the many perspectives that the properties offer.