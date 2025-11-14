DecoHub Brings Design to Life

Q – Who is the service primarily aimed at?

“DecoHub is conceived for the premium design ecosystem, brands that wish to showcase their products at the next level, globally, and with optimal impact, but also architects who want to visualise and present their projects in a more compelling way. In addition, the system also has value for the hospitality, F&B, retail, and residential sectors where people require a next-level means to inspire investors, clients, and guests through immersive, visual-sensory storytelling.”

Q – What are the system’s main facilities and advantages?

“Firstly, the immersive brand experiences created by the 3D/VR environment where products and designs are placed within architectural contexts. Secondly, there is a high element of co-creation in which brands and designers can develop concepts together within DecoHub, and then there is of course also the global reach and impact of a digital system of this kind, and the visual and sensory impact it creates. Moreover, you can blend the virtual experience with physical showrooms and events that will wow people, and its online forms can also track visitor engagement, downloads, and responses very accurately.”

Q – How does the platform work?

“At its core, DecoHub is an immersive design marketplace. Users can explore curated virtual spaces, interact with products, and even customise them in real time. Designers can upload projects, brands, and integrate their collections. Plus, clients can walk through entire environments using standard devices, without the need for VR headsets.”

Q – How do you see DecoHub changing the way design projects are created and presented?

“We believe DecoHub shifts the paradigm from static to interactive. Instead of showing a mood board or a PDF brochure, designers and brands can now invite clients into a living environment where they feel, test, and interact with the design. This increases emotional connection, reduces misunderstandings, and accelerates decision-making. In short, DecoHub presentations turn into immersive journeys.”

Q – How do you see design evolving now?

“Design will become more collaborative, more transparent, and more experiential. The boundaries between physical and digital will blur, enabling a new kind of phygital design culture — one that is global, sustainable, and emotionally engaging. Ultimately, we see DecoHub as part of the future where design is not only about spaces, but about stories, emotions, and connections, and this will open up a third dimension for creative concepts.”