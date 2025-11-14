DecoHub Brings Design to Life

The world of design and how it is represented visually is experiencing a quantum leap that will take it into new levels of possibilities. Not only is the latest technology making newly enhanced forms of immersive visualisation a reality – as if you’re not just viewing someone’s creative concepts but actually experiencing them – it is also broadening and altering the scope of design itself.
We’re in an age of change driven by digital developments that are affecting almost everything we do, opening up whole new horizons for those fields that depend on technological processes. The sophistication of the tools at the disposal of architects, graphic artists, and other designers has been growing steadily over the past decades, but now it is entering a new phase altogether in which the two-dimensional representation of concepts and ideas that we’re accustomed to will be challenged and gain a third dimension. Such ideas used to be presented on paper, in printed form, then evolved into the websites, PDF brochures, and related digital forms that we’ve become used to. However, as the Internet itself continues to evolve into an increasingly immersive 3D version of itself, showing off your design concepts becomes a three-dimensional ‘journey’ that engages more of our senses. In other words, it makes everything from architectural styling to home décor and industrial design more ‘real’.
The technology behind these ‘step in and walk through’ rather than just look-at presentations is VR (virtual reality), a system that changes design plans into moving ‘video’ visuals that enable you for instance to view a property without physically being there. You can open the front door and follow the layout from room to room, decoration included. Such systems have become increasingly sophisticated, eventually developing into ER (enhanced reality) representations that are ever more realistic in creating the sensation that you’re really there.
DecoHub Makes You Feel It
If design is above all a sensory and emotional experience then DecoHub brings architecture, interior design, and other visual artforms to life. It is often said that people buy homes with their eyes and hearts, so the design platform created by DecoHub enables professionals in a range of fields to present their concepts and ideas in a way that engage the senses as never before. Using DecoHub, their work is transformed into art, giving them the ability to create truly eye-catching ‘step-in’ experiences within the architecture of the multi-space that is generated by AI-enhanced design.
As a result, the DecoHub platform makes you not just see and appreciate design but actually live and experience it. If the designer has done their job well your senses will tingle and your emotions will tell you if this is the look and feel that’s right for you. Using this technology, DecoHub explores whole new possibilities not just in how to represent design concepts but also opens new possibilities for the creative process itself, and this will be reflected in a whole new generation of architectural and interior styling that assimilates technical complexities with ease to produce more fluid, harmonious design.
How it was conceived – a discussion with CEO David Millón David Millón, the man behind the creation of DecoHub, has spent more than 20 years working at the intersection of design, innovation, and marketing, holding senior positions in multinational design-oriented companies such as Philips Lighting and Villeroy & Boch. “I’ve led international brand strategies, launched flagship showrooms, and collaborated with some of the most recognised names in interior design, as well as global brands such as Cosentino, Bang & Olufsen, Lladró, Glamora, and others.” DecoHub is the culmination of this experience, bringing together architects, 3D/CGI artists, digital innovators, and marketing strategists who share one passion: reimagining how the industry can connect, collaborate, and communicate in the digital era.
Q – Where did the idea come from?
“It emerged from a simple observation: that the design world was missing a truly immersive ‘phygital’ (physical-digital) platform where brands, designers, and end clients could experience projects before they were built. After years of working with both manufacturers and architects, I saw a gap between traditional presentations (catalogues, renderings, showrooms) and the new possibilities of immersive and virtual technology. DecoHub was born to bridge that gap.”
Q – Who is the service primarily aimed at?
“DecoHub is conceived for the premium design ecosystem, brands that wish to showcase their products at the next level, globally, and with optimal impact, but also architects who want to visualise and present their projects in a more compelling way. In addition, the system also has value for the hospitality, F&B, retail, and residential sectors where people require a next-level means to inspire investors, clients, and guests through immersive, visual-sensory storytelling.”
Q – What are the system’s main facilities and advantages?
“Firstly, the immersive brand experiences created by the 3D/VR environment where products and designs are placed within architectural contexts. Secondly, there is a high element of co-creation in which brands and designers can develop concepts together within DecoHub, and then there is of course also the global reach and impact of a digital system of this kind, and the visual and sensory impact it creates. Moreover, you can blend the virtual experience with physical showrooms and events that will wow people, and its online forms can also track visitor engagement, downloads, and responses very accurately.”
Q – How does the platform work?
“At its core, DecoHub is an immersive design marketplace. Users can explore curated virtual spaces, interact with products, and even customise them in real time. Designers can upload projects, brands, and integrate their collections. Plus, clients can walk through entire environments using standard devices, without the need for VR headsets.”
Q – How do you see DecoHub changing the way design projects are created and presented?
“We believe DecoHub shifts the paradigm from static to interactive. Instead of showing a mood board or a PDF brochure, designers and brands can now invite clients into a living environment where they feel, test, and interact with the design. This increases emotional connection, reduces misunderstandings, and accelerates decision-making. In short, DecoHub presentations turn into immersive journeys.”
Q – How do you see design evolving now?
“Design will become more collaborative, more transparent, and more experiential. The boundaries between physical and digital will blur, enabling a new kind of phygital design culture — one that is global, sustainable, and emotionally engaging. Ultimately, we see DecoHub as part of the future where design is not only about spaces, but about stories, emotions, and connections, and this will open up a third dimension for creative concepts.”