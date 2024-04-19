Design That Is Free Of Limitations

“The designs we create for the interiors and outdoor spaces of homes are not limited by such considerations,” says Jana Novakova, the Creative Director at AALTO Exclusive Design.

“We don’t have to fit our ideas around what is available ‘off the shelf’ as we produce most items in-house and locally, and for this reason we can create custom-made home decors that are a perfect match for a property’s architectural lines, helping to emphasise its unique identity and character. In other words, Aalto Exclusive Design removes the limitations to your imagination.”

If you think of it, a design studio that bridges the gap between architecture and interior styling makes the true realisation of your vision possible by enabling a process of creativity that doesn’t end with a home’s architectural design, but begins with it. “The exterior design, layout, landscaping and interior styling are all coordinated, because now you can make furniture that fits seamlessly into your home on a physical level and is true to the image you had in your mind. The compromises have been removed, and while bespoke, it is also within the same price range.”

The design company managed by life and business partners Ness Yammine and Jana Novakova provides this level of made-to-measure design, production and installation within the same price range of conventional high-end interior design. “We are very focused on offering the best possible quality-value combination, just as we are not only designers but also a production hub that manufactures bespoke furniture and decoration, installs it, and also provides architectural, construction, and management services for renovation projects,” says Ness.

The highly individualised pieces designed in-house are not manufactured in a low-cost country but locally, in Marbella and Málaga, by teams of skilled carpenters, upholsterers, and other craftsmen specialising in metal detailing, marble, glass-cutting, and other fields that require precision. This is accompanied by experts in home domotics, lighting, and engineering to bring the circle round and offer modern design solutions matched with handcrafted quality. The pinnacle of this offering includes exquisite wall panelling by Aalto Design Signature Style.