Earlier Successes

However, the company doesn’t have it all to prove as it can build upon the success of recent projects such as South Bay Las Mesas and Vanian Gardens. Here, in Estepona, AEDAS Homes has created the first stages of another landmark project with the homebuilder’s signature stamp on it, producing homes that combine the best elements of modern design and technology with location, views and quality both of product and service. “Every business is a service company these days, and in our case, we’re not just building bricks and mortar, but creating the environment in which people can realise their lifestyle goals.”

Part of the success behind such projects is the fact that the decentralised way of working allows José Ignacio and his team to operate with local professionals and harness their regional expertise. “This means AEDAS Homes doesn’t have the ‘one size fits all’ approach typical of larger corporations and some international property funds, but creates bespoke, diversified projects that use local inspiration to produce a unique ambience and appeal.” Right now, they form part of a growing Costa del Sol portfolio in Marbella, Estepona, Málaga, Fuengirola and Rincón de la Victoria.

“At South Bay Las Mesas in Estepona we have again succeeded in finding a superb location with fantastic sea and country views that is private yet also close to all amenities,” says José Ignacio. The first of three phases, 47 apartments in all, is being delivered to buyers right now, and echoes the AEDAS Homes drive to create something unique adapted to each setting. “Different markets have different characteristics and requirements, and we believe it is our remit to tailor to this with the devotion and enthusiasm this deserves.”