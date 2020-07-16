In May, Spain already began talking about air bridges between EU nations. Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya announced, “In July we will gradually open Spain to international tourists. Lift the quarantine, [and] ensure the highest standards of health safety. We look forward to welcoming you!” The announcement has given the tourism industry a light at the end of the tunnel. Spain usually welcomes more than 80 million tourists, and this industry accounts for over 12 per cent of the GDP.

As Ryanair and Easyjet announce the sale of tickets for July flights, there are questions regarding airport security and safety. Just a few changes you might expect at airports around the world include:

Safety Restrictions in Airport Entry

To maintain safe social distances, airports will most likely be restricting airport entry to only people who are actually travelling. It will also make health testing key.

Deciding Who is Fit to Fly

Airports may also conduct thermal testing, using thermal cameras to test the crowd for high temperatures. To back up these measures, some airports may require passengers to pass through a disinfection tunnel. Built in China recently, these spray a sanitising solution that takes just a few seconds to do its work.

CT Scans for Extra Safety

Airline marketing strategy firm, SimpliFlying, predicts that temperature check-ups will be combined with more sophisticated technology, including lung CT scans. Airports may also administer express blood tests to employees regularly.

Effective Cleaning Measures

Other features that can help include ‘sole-sanitising carpets’ (to eliminate bacteria and viruses on feet) and frequent sanitation in airports. Daily cleaning of over 400 subway stations is curbing the spread of the virus. In airports like Hong Kong, sanitising robots regularly clean floors. Sterilisation of planes with equipment like the GermFalcon (a machine which applies Ultraviolet-C) is also mitigating passenger risk.