Airport safety has become all the more important since Spain reopened its doors to international tourists. Removing the 14-day self-isolation period has made many people excited about heading to our shores again.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ♥
In May, Spain already began talking about air bridges between EU nations. Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya announced, “In July we will gradually open Spain to international tourists. Lift the quarantine, [and] ensure the highest standards of health safety. We look forward to welcoming you!” The announcement has given the tourism industry a light at the end of the tunnel. Spain usually welcomes more than 80 million tourists, and this industry accounts for over 12 per cent of the GDP.
As Ryanair and Easyjet announce the sale of tickets for July flights, there are questions regarding airport security and safety. Just a few changes you might expect at airports around the world include:
Safety Restrictions in Airport Entry
To maintain safe social distances, airports will most likely be restricting airport entry to only people who are actually travelling. It will also make health testing key.
Deciding Who is Fit to Fly
Airports may also conduct thermal testing, using thermal cameras to test the crowd for high temperatures. To back up these measures, some airports may require passengers to pass through a disinfection tunnel. Built in China recently, these spray a sanitising solution that takes just a few seconds to do its work.
CT Scans for Extra Safety
Airline marketing strategy firm, SimpliFlying, predicts that temperature check-ups will be combined with more sophisticated technology, including lung CT scans. Airports may also administer express blood tests to employees regularly.
Effective Cleaning Measures
Other features that can help include ‘sole-sanitising carpets’ (to eliminate bacteria and viruses on feet) and frequent sanitation in airports. Daily cleaning of over 400 subway stations is curbing the spread of the virus. In airports like Hong Kong, sanitising robots regularly clean floors. Sterilisation of planes with equipment like the GermFalcon (a machine which applies Ultraviolet-C) is also mitigating passenger risk.
Contactless Check-Ins
For many travellers, one of the only stages requiring personal contact is baggage check-in. Before COVID-19, many airports were already allowing passengers to speed up the process through digital check-ins. Some airports have biometric check-in systems that allow you to use your face as I.D., printing out a bag tag quickly. As a back-up, some airports may also need your luggage to go through a dedicated disinfection tunnel.
More Barriers
In the same way that visors are being used as a physical barrier against the virus, we may be seeing more methacrylate barriers. Used as safe nooks for people to rest before boarding their flights. Common waiting areas are also more likely to have free gel sanitiser. Throughout walkways, arrows and circles show where people should walk and stand to ensure distancing.
Proof of Immunity
Although scientists are still unsure on when a COVID-19 vaccine will become available, it is advancing well. In May, human trials began in Australia. By the time we go to print we may be closer than ever to a vaccine.
Once vaccination programmes are up and running, airports may request proof of vaccination before entry. Some airports (e.g. Vienna) are conducting blood tests on passengers to ensure they are COVID-free. However, if the virus exists or small outbreaks continue to threaten human health, we will have to compromise in order to enjoy the right to travel.
As of July 1, Spain became open to all Schengen countries and the UK. Opening of the borders will happen gradually. When vaccination is available for all travel will return to normal. Until then we will have to take a little precaution to enjoy the best this world has to offer.