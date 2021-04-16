Microblading is a technique used to implant pigment under the epidermis using a specially designed tool with tiny blades to produce realistic looking thin hair strokes with a 3D effect. Less permanent and intense than tattooing, Microblading can achieve a more natural look with styles ranging from a light feathered effect to a thick bold brow, that with time gradually fades out. It can be touched up and renewed annually and it is also an ideal method for just filling in missing brow hair, comments Tani, Brow Ambitions’ owner and technician, while I admire the photos of her work of beautiful brows.

What is the Microblading process. Does it hurt?

We start with a consultation 24 hours prior to the procedure when we conduct a skin test and evaluate if this treatment is suitable for you. We answer all your questions and provide a pre-procedure and aftercare leaflet to take away. On the day, we follow a specific protocol including the discussion and approval of the shape and colour, the application of numbing products and then proceeding onto creating the eyebrow hair one at a time. Tiny incisions are made where pigment is inserted, excess dye is removed and done! Thanks to the numbing cream, for most people the process is pain-free, but even if you have sensitive skin you may only experience mild discomfort. Initially your brows will look 50% darker than the final tone and they need to be allowed to heal for a few weeks. After four to 12 weeks, when your shade is final and your skin is settled, you will be asked to return to the salon to carry out any touch-ups that appear necessary.