We are paying a lot of attention to eyebrow beauty lately, but creating a natural look with make-up each and every day can be a hassle. If you are searching for a semi-permanent solution and a minimally invasive cosmetic process for fuller and perfectly shaped brows, then Microblading may be for you. Easy, fast and low maintenece, it is one of the hottest trends in beauty treatments right now. We talk to Brow Ambitions for some info and tips on Microblading.
WORDS: MADDIE QUINN
Microblading is a technique used to implant pigment under the epidermis using a specially designed tool with tiny blades to produce realistic looking thin hair strokes with a 3D effect. Less permanent and intense than tattooing, Microblading can achieve a more natural look with styles ranging from a light feathered effect to a thick bold brow, that with time gradually fades out. It can be touched up and renewed annually and it is also an ideal method for just filling in missing brow hair, comments Tani, Brow Ambitions’ owner and technician, while I admire the photos of her work of beautiful brows.
What is the Microblading process. Does it hurt?
We start with a consultation 24 hours prior to the procedure when we conduct a skin test and evaluate if this treatment is suitable for you. We answer all your questions and provide a pre-procedure and aftercare leaflet to take away. On the day, we follow a specific protocol including the discussion and approval of the shape and colour, the application of numbing products and then proceeding onto creating the eyebrow hair one at a time. Tiny incisions are made where pigment is inserted, excess dye is removed and done! Thanks to the numbing cream, for most people the process is pain-free, but even if you have sensitive skin you may only experience mild discomfort. Initially your brows will look 50% darker than the final tone and they need to be allowed to heal for a few weeks. After four to 12 weeks, when your shade is final and your skin is settled, you will be asked to return to the salon to carry out any touch-ups that appear necessary.
How do you decide the shape, are there different styles?
Colour matching and shaping is done on the day, when the brows are carefully and precisely measured and mapped out. It is recommended to follow the natural brow frame and other facial features to achieve the most natural looking result. We will use our extensive experience and combine your personal ideas with our professional expertise when drawing the shape that will best frame your eyes. The Microblading process only begins when you are perfectly happy.
How long does the effect last? And what post care is necessary?
Microblading is a semi-permanent treatment, therefore a regular touch up is advised once every 12-18 months. Post care only really applies in the healing period. Two to five days after you may experience tenderness, redness, flaking, dryness or itching so it is very important that you follow the protocol strictly at least during the first week after the procedure. Similar to following a tattoo, you need to keep the area clean, hydrated and covered with ointment.
Are there any side effects or possible allergies?
Allergic reactions are very rare and the possibility is discarded with the first consultation’s skin test. If you follow proper post care and allow the healing process, things should go according to plan, however there are some activities you should put on hold for at least seven days or until your brows appear to have recovered. You shouldn’t use make-up, expose your face to extreme heat or cold, steam or UV rays and make sure you don’t scratch, pick or rub the area, as this can result in infection or scarring, that may remove pigment and lead to uneven colouring undermining the results.
What do you have to do to prepare for an appointment and how much does it cost?
It is recommended that one to two weeks before you avoid waxing, plucking, electrolysis and similar beauty treatments such as botox or other injections. You should not consume alcohol, ibuprofen, aspirin, coffee, niacin and Vitamin E in the 48 hours leading up to your session and try not to schedule social appointments for the five following days when you may feel sensitive. At Brow Ambitions, Microblading costs €350 including the follow up touch up. If you have any further questions or concerns, make sure to discuss it with your technician.
