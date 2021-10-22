I think we all know intuitively that if you make certain lifestyle changes you can elevate your state of health. However, few people actually realise just how amazing the body’s capacity for healing and rejuvenation actually is. With a certain focus, and by developing the right mindset, most of us can in fact elevate our lives to levels that previously would have been thought impossible. I believe we need to operate from four fundamental mindsets.

Abundance Mindset – If we believe that health is limited and must surely fail as we age, then this is exactly what will happen. If we examined our DNA we would see that our genes are exactly the same as the day we were born, meaning we have enormous potential for healing and regeneration. It’s how these genes are read and interpreted that makes the difference and if we create a nurturing environment for our genes, then they will express themselves towards health and vitality.

Self Determination Mindset – We truly are in control of our own destinies. If something isn’t working, we have the power to change it.

Growth Mindset – We must avoid the traps of social conditioning which leads to a fixed mindset and acceptance that disease is inevitable as we age.

Longevity Mindset – It shocks me how few people have this mindset. Maybe you’re not concerning yourself with living as long as possible, but it’s definitely worth focusing on maximising your health span, extending those healthy years of joy and purpose.

Why is this important?

With the Biotech advances that will soon arrive in the future, we will eventually have the knowledge and ability to dramatically extend our health spans and thereby our lifespans considerably. For those of you who enjoy life as much as me this is hugely exciting, but there is one huge caveat, we have got to be in the game to win the game. I’m 60 going on 40, and if I’m going to be able to benefit from the advances that are coming over the next three decades, I simply have to keep myself in good shape. So, what’s my plan?

Well, I personally have an arsenal of strategies that I employ to improve my own health, probably too many for this article. But what I can do is run through what I call my ‘non-negotiables.’