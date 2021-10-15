FUE Transplantation for Beards and Eyebrows

If you have overplucked your eyebrows and you wish they were fuller, you have a congenital absence of eyebrows, you wish to recover from burns or accidents, or you have a beard that has hairless patches or that isn’t as lush as you’d like it to be, know that FUE transplants can be used on these areas, with beautiful results. “Because far less hair is needed (between 100 and 500 follicles are transplanted per brow), the process is quicker and only one session is required.”

Insparya Hair Science

One factor that puts Insparya on its own level in the industry is its Research & Development Department, which is divided into two areas: Technology and Biomedicine. “The first is focused on devices that will make transplantation faster and less invasive. For instance, we are developing a robotic device that we hope will be able to transplant hair at the same rate and with the same perfection as human beings do within two or three years.”

R&D is also conducting research into stem cells: “We are using stem cell technology to extract a small number of units – 100, for instance – which could be used to grow around 10,000 new clusters.” The technique would significantly reduce the size of the extraction site (some people do not have enough hair to transplant) and enable doctors to work much faster.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Co-Founder of Insparya

If you are into football, then you probably know that top footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is one of Insparya’s Co-Founders. Dr. Portinha shares the story of how Ronaldo joined the team: “We founded our company in Portugal and many of our clients were elite football players and officials. Cristiano heard of us and paid us a visit, observing how our procedures were carried out. He was impressed and expressed an interest in forming part of the team. His involvement helped us extend our reach beyond Portugal.”