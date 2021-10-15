Insparya, recently launched on the Golden Mile, offers an array of treatments for hair loss. The clinic is one of seven in Portugal and Spain and its team (comprising over 300 professionals) has carried out over 40,000 transplants. I recently interviewed Insparya’s International Medical Director, Dr. Carlos Portinha, who enlightened me on the treatments the clinic offers.
Words: Marisa Cutillas, Photography: Kevin Horn
The percentage of men with moderate-to-extensive hair loss ranges from around 16 per cent in men aged 18-29 to 53 per cent in men aged 40 to 49. While some men are happy to go hairless and smooth, others find that their self-esteem can be affected and they seek effective, lasting, safe solutions.
FUE Hair Transplantation with a Difference
Insparya’s star treatment is Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) – which involves transplanting follicular units (groups of follicles) to required areas with a natural result. Dr. Portinha explains, “We implant over 4,000 follicular units a day (a total of around 10,000 follicles/hairs) per transplant.” To get a good idea of how much hair this is, consider that the average person with hair loss in the entire mid-upper section of their head, would need at least two transplants (or around 8,000 units). “We always tell our patients with a good donor area that we can implant around 4,000 units but we never stop at this number and sometimes we can complete around 5,000. We prefer to be cautious and avoid inflated claims.”
The Doctor expresses concern when he sees ads promising ‘limitless transplantation’. He elaborates, “There are limits to every transplant for two reasons. The first is time. Each intervention takes approximately six hours thanks to our dedicated technology and our Dual Extraction Device, which allows us to transplant double the number of units in half the time. The second factor is the quality and quantity of follicular units the patient has available. Moreover, the extraction zone needs time (between four to six months) to heal.”
FUE Transplantation for Beards and Eyebrows
If you have overplucked your eyebrows and you wish they were fuller, you have a congenital absence of eyebrows, you wish to recover from burns or accidents, or you have a beard that has hairless patches or that isn’t as lush as you’d like it to be, know that FUE transplants can be used on these areas, with beautiful results. “Because far less hair is needed (between 100 and 500 follicles are transplanted per brow), the process is quicker and only one session is required.”
Insparya Hair Science
One factor that puts Insparya on its own level in the industry is its Research & Development Department, which is divided into two areas: Technology and Biomedicine. “The first is focused on devices that will make transplantation faster and less invasive. For instance, we are developing a robotic device that we hope will be able to transplant hair at the same rate and with the same perfection as human beings do within two or three years.”
R&D is also conducting research into stem cells: “We are using stem cell technology to extract a small number of units – 100, for instance – which could be used to grow around 10,000 new clusters.” The technique would significantly reduce the size of the extraction site (some people do not have enough hair to transplant) and enable doctors to work much faster.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Co-Founder of Insparya
If you are into football, then you probably know that top footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is one of Insparya’s Co-Founders. Dr. Portinha shares the story of how Ronaldo joined the team: “We founded our company in Portugal and many of our clients were elite football players and officials. Cristiano heard of us and paid us a visit, observing how our procedures were carried out. He was impressed and expressed an interest in forming part of the team. His involvement helped us extend our reach beyond Portugal.”
Non-Surgical Treatments
Insparya additionally offers treatments that boost hair health and growth via non-surgical methods. These include PRP (Plasma Rich Platelet therapy, in which blood is treated and reinjected into the dermis with growth factors that help regenerate hair follicles) and MesoHAir (a biostimulation treatment that uses painless microinjections to biologically activate capillary cells). MesoHair comprises 51 active ingredients – including biomimetic peptides, vitamins and minerals, antioxidants, growth factors and hyaluronic acid. The Insparya team has also developed a Low Level Laser Therapy helmet, which stimulates circulation and the production of quality hair by follicular units thanks to an FDA-approved low-level laser.
Insparya Marbella’s Director, Dr. José Carlos Caballero, tells me that the Clinic already has various appointments lined up. It is exciting, indeed, to form part of a seven-clinic organisation with a staff boasting over 12 years of experience and a visionary R&D team that is ready to take hair transplantation to the next level.