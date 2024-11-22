Ranging from around 100m2 to almost 250m2 in size, the two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses that make up Amaranta Living offer a sense of floating mid-air among spectacular views of the surrounding mountain and valley scenery, green fairways, and of course the blue of the sky and Mediterranean Sea that form the focal point of everyday life here.

In what has become a sought-after luxury location among investors and end-users alike, Casares Golf is tucked into a hillside curve near the Finca Cortesín resort and country club that adds such lustre to this new upmarket location between Sotogrande and Estepona. For residents of Amaranta Living, the fine dining, spa, beach club, and elegant ambience of this five-star deluxe resort are just a short distance away, and it finds itself situated between two golf courses that add bright greenery to the local scenery of hills and mountains. Nature is all around you here, with the sea a few minutes distant and the likes of Sotogrande, Casares village, and Estepona your local reference points.

“This development, which offers so much open space, fresh sea breezes and spectacular views, not to mention luxury amenities and excellent value, has been discovered by international buyers and investors,” says Juan Jesús Martínez, Commercial Director and Head of Sales & Marketing of Exxacon Smart Living, one of the key developers in this area and other parts of the Costa del Sol – and also the creators of Amaranta Living.

“The word ‘living’ has entered our corporate identity and our project descriptions because it now forms a central part of our design and development ethos. Gone are the days when you simply built an apartment complex to more or less standard configurations. Today we focus on creating a living environment, not just properties, and this is reflected in everything from the orientation and interior/exterior flow to the architecture, amenities, communal spaces, and the overall lifestyle being offered.”