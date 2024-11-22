New developments just keep getting more refined these days, and Amaranta Living, front line to the Casares golf course is a fine example. A panoramic setting overlooking nature, golf, and the sea completes the modern design and the latest comforts and amenities of this stylish new complex of 74 apartments and 17 penthouses.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Exxacon Smart Living
Ranging from around 100m2 to almost 250m2 in size, the two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses that make up Amaranta Living offer a sense of floating mid-air among spectacular views of the surrounding mountain and valley scenery, green fairways, and of course the blue of the sky and Mediterranean Sea that form the focal point of everyday life here.
In what has become a sought-after luxury location among investors and end-users alike, Casares Golf is tucked into a hillside curve near the Finca Cortesín resort and country club that adds such lustre to this new upmarket location between Sotogrande and Estepona. For residents of Amaranta Living, the fine dining, spa, beach club, and elegant ambience of this five-star deluxe resort are just a short distance away, and it finds itself situated between two golf courses that add bright greenery to the local scenery of hills and mountains. Nature is all around you here, with the sea a few minutes distant and the likes of Sotogrande, Casares village, and Estepona your local reference points.
“This development, which offers so much open space, fresh sea breezes and spectacular views, not to mention luxury amenities and excellent value, has been discovered by international buyers and investors,” says Juan Jesús Martínez, Commercial Director and Head of Sales & Marketing of Exxacon Smart Living, one of the key developers in this area and other parts of the Costa del Sol – and also the creators of Amaranta Living.
“The word ‘living’ has entered our corporate identity and our project descriptions because it now forms a central part of our design and development ethos. Gone are the days when you simply built an apartment complex to more or less standard configurations. Today we focus on creating a living environment, not just properties, and this is reflected in everything from the orientation and interior/exterior flow to the architecture, amenities, communal spaces, and the overall lifestyle being offered.”
A Golf-Side, Seaside Community
Amaranta Living is therefore designed as a community, with more than just stylish modern apartments and penthouses. The complex has a social hub with two large swimming pools, a gym with changing rooms, a gourmet room, barbecue area, and golf simulator. Several of these facilities are guaranteed to become a meeting place for residents, and it all takes place within a setting where you’re always accompanied by those sea, golf, and country views. “The setting right on the Casares golf course means you have all that greenery right in front of you,” says Juan Jesús, “with the Cortesín estate three minutes away, the beach five, and the western part of the Costa del Sol, including Marbella, within a half-hour drive.”
The architectural styling is modern Mediterranean, with sleek white Andalusian tones offsetting the blues and greens of the surroundings. “We’ve designed spacious interiors with an open-plan distribution and quality modern finishes such as wood and ceramics, contemporary kitchens and bathrooms, as well as large terraces that make the most of those views.” Particularly impressive are the penthouse rooftop terraces, which can measure up to 125m2 and incorporate outdoor lounging, dining, and sunbathing areas, as well as an attractive optional hot tub that looks out over this entire section of the coast, with Africa and Gibraltar close up. It’s quite the setting to spend an evening relaxing and entertaining as the sun sets behind Gibraltar.
“Our intention was to create homes that feel comfortable and welcoming as well as stylish and sophisticated, and above all to create a sense of lifestyle, the ability to create true quality of life in a beautiful setting,” says Juan Jesús. A sustainable approach to development is now an intrinsic part of the company’s philosophy, and at Amaranta Living reaches its high point to date, with energy and water-efficient systems throughout ensuring low consumption and a high level of comfort, while the abundant planting of gardens and terraces uses indigenous, drought-resistant species that are adapted to the local climate and conditions requiring less maintenance and irrigation.
“These are just some of a long list of procedures we now follow in all our projects, and thanks to modern technology and evolving practices, it’s expanding all the time.” For this reason, the new community that seems to float among its spectacular views and setting alongside the Casares golf course is ‘green’ for more reasons than its surroundings alone. “Amaranta Living is a stylish new addition to an area that is fast becoming one of the new references of luxury and lifestyle on the Costa del Sol.”
INFO
Amaranta Living
C. Casares Golf Garden, 57, Casares
Tel: (+34) 722 780 555
amarantaliving@exxacon.es
www.exxacon.es/promocion/amaranta-living-casares-golf
www.tuscanygroup.es/en/amaranta-living-casares-golf