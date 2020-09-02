Ibiza is one of Spain’s most revered party destinations in the summer, but it is also a beautiful spot to visit all-year-round. With beaches like Cala Jondal, Cala D’Hort and Ses Salines attracting celebrities and everyday beach lovers alike, year after year. The Amàre Hotel in Marbella now has a sister hotel in this famed oasis. Namely the Amàre Beach Hotel Ibiza, run by the renowned Fuerte Group of hotels. Amàre is an adults-only brand, making it a great choice for those after a child-free holiday frontline beach.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ♥
A Great Start to Your Holiday
The Amàre Beach Hotel Ibiza is home to 366 rooms, over 80 per cent of which have a sea view. Oliver Cramer, Director of Operations of Amàre Hotels, notes that the launch was a breeze after having experienced similar challenges in Marbella. “The implementation of our standards was easier than we think. On the one hand, Marbella and Ibiza are pretty similar. Moreover, some of the group’s most experienced managers moved to Ibiza to share their expertise and make the transition easier.”
Something Special
Known for a wealth of details that make a stay special, The Amàre brand is well known. These include special nature-inspired fragrances in common areas and rooms. Music to suit areas where people congregate, and happy, neutral, Mediterranean colours in the interiors. All these ingredients inspire relaxation and the kind of mood that spells the start of a great holiday.
Food and Fun
As is the case with her Marbella sister, Amàre Ibiza has a strong gastronomic appeal. Indeed, Michelin-starred Chef Mauricio Giovanini (of Messina fame) has opened Restaurante Hayaca on the Hotel’s rooftop. There, guests will tuck into fantastic Latin fusion cuisine.
Obviously no beachside holiday is complete without a cocktail in hand. Subsequently, you won’t be disappointed by the impressive list of drinks created by barman Diego Cabrero. In fact, their Madrid establishment is one of the World’s 50 Best Bars and at this hotel, you can sample his fare at Belvue. This rooftop bar location is the perfect spot from which to take in the mysterious beauty of the Ibicenco sunset.
Privacy and Togetherness
The Amàre Ibiza can be as social or as private as you wish it to be. The Amàre Club has three zones: Amàre Lounge, Amàre Pool, and Amàre Beach. Here, you can unwind, suntan on a comfy sunbed, or enjoy a swim in the swimming pools or by the beach. The rooftop area has an elegant infinity pool. In these spaces, guests will enjoy live performances, including some by renowned DJs.
A Healthy Holiday
The Amàre has a big health focus. With many options for those seeking to take greater care of their physical and mental wellbeing. The Mare Nostrum restaurant contains a wealth of top-quality local produce. Before enjoying an energising meal, however, why not head to Amàre Fitness by Technogym? The centre is open 24/7 and boasts cutting-edge equipment.
You can also avail of the Wellness by Germaine de Capuccini service. Where you can take part in activities such as yoga, bike rides, jet skis, and diving. The Hotel is located in a privileged spot in Cala de Bou. It has a small pier from which you can sail via boat to other parts of the island.
If you are on a romantic vacation there is plenty of reason to stay indoors, of course. Rooms have appealing names like Oh là là, Dolce Vita, Keep the Secret and Make it Happen. These pretty much sum up the appeal of this luxury island escape.
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF THE AMÀRE BEACH HOTEL IBIZA/FUERTE GROUP
For more inspiring travel articles click here!