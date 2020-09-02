Food and Fun

As is the case with her Marbella sister, Amàre Ibiza has a strong gastronomic appeal. Indeed, Michelin-starred Chef Mauricio Giovanini (of Messina fame) has opened Restaurante Hayaca on the Hotel’s rooftop. There, guests will tuck into fantastic Latin fusion cuisine.

Obviously no beachside holiday is complete without a cocktail in hand. Subsequently, you won’t be disappointed by the impressive list of drinks created by barman Diego Cabrero. In fact, their Madrid establishment is one of the World’s 50 Best Bars and at this hotel, you can sample his fare at Belvue. This rooftop bar location is the perfect spot from which to take in the mysterious beauty of the Ibicenco sunset.

Privacy and Togetherness

The Amàre Ibiza can be as social or as private as you wish it to be. The Amàre Club has three zones: Amàre Lounge, Amàre Pool, and Amàre Beach. Here, you can unwind, suntan on a comfy sunbed, or enjoy a swim in the swimming pools or by the beach. The rooftop area has an elegant infinity pool. In these spaces, guests will enjoy live performances, including some by renowned DJs.