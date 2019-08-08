Ambience is a multiple award-winning interior architecture firm that has brought luxury residential and commercial projects to life the world over. “We are a market leader in turnkey renovation projects, both in Spain and abroad,” says Andrea, whose company started out as a three-person firm in San Pedro in 2002. Today, she employs 26 people, some 12 of whom are creatives – Interior Designers, Architects and CGI Specialists. The firm carries out the interior design project and the full reformation, taking care of “everything from major architectural changes to finding the perfect door hinge.”

Ambience has made its mark both nationally and internationally, with projects that range from a luxurious seaside mansion in Estepona to a chic contemporary villa just outside of Amsterdam. Recent asignments have additionally been carried out in the UK, Germany, Italy and Belgium. The latest international project is a condo in Hong Kong.

A look through Ambience’s completed projects on their website will instantly reveal the powerful emotional reaction caused by the firm’s interiors. Each project draws the eye towards different spaces and light plays a key role in making a home comfortable, warm, and liveable. From airy, high ceilings with delicate designer lighting features to intricately carved wooden doors and ceilings, the inviting sheen of bespoke furniture pieces and art, or the youthful appeal of a light wooden Scandinavian kitchen, each home or commercial project is completely distinct. “Ambience doesn’t have a ‘signature look’. We consistently recreate styles, which we have to do, since every client is different. ‘Signature’ means redoing the same thing over and over again and we are all about personalisation.”