Twenty years in business is an achievement to be proud of, especially in a competitive market such as that of Marbella. “It’s a huge milestone for both me and my team,” says founder Andrea Böck, who started with three computers and desks in the San Pedro industrial estate. Now, her team has grown to include architects, interior designers, 3D artists, project managers, technicians and the administrative team, and Ambience has become a brand in its own right – associated with a knowing touch when it comes to creating beautifully evocative living and working environments.

“We have grown steadily, even through the Financial Crisis of 2008, thanks in part to the fact that although we’re based in Marbella we also work on projects in different parts of the world, including locations as diverse as Hong Kong and Egypt.” Ambience Home Design specialises in luxury turnkey projects, which means its clients walk into their newly finished home for the first time to find everything ready – with beds made, music playing and Champagne chilling in the fridge. “We not only furnish spaces but also provide Interior Architect services. This means that for our clients we design new bathrooms, doors, cabinets, kitchens, fireplaces and we make a complete selection of materials. Our architects work closely with our interior designers to ensure we achieve a perfect result,” says Andrea.

The various elements selected to create both the interior and exterior are carefully coordinated between the architect and interior designer to ensure an optimal harmony of styles, dimensions, textures, tones and of course composition. “It leads to a focus on detail that improves both aesthetics and functionality, so that for instance the faucets in the master bathrooms work in perfect harmony with the handles on your nightstand. What can I say, we’re perfectionists by profession and designers by passion.”