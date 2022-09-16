This year Ambience Home Design celebrates its 20th anniversary. In that time, the design studio has grown from a small team to a thriving business that decorates and refurbishes homes and businesses across the globe.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography courtesy of Ambience Home Design
Twenty years in business is an achievement to be proud of, especially in a competitive market such as that of Marbella. “It’s a huge milestone for both me and my team,” says founder Andrea Böck, who started with three computers and desks in the San Pedro industrial estate. Now, her team has grown to include architects, interior designers, 3D artists, project managers, technicians and the administrative team, and Ambience has become a brand in its own right – associated with a knowing touch when it comes to creating beautifully evocative living and working environments.
“We have grown steadily, even through the Financial Crisis of 2008, thanks in part to the fact that although we’re based in Marbella we also work on projects in different parts of the world, including locations as diverse as Hong Kong and Egypt.” Ambience Home Design specialises in luxury turnkey projects, which means its clients walk into their newly finished home for the first time to find everything ready – with beds made, music playing and Champagne chilling in the fridge. “We not only furnish spaces but also provide Interior Architect services. This means that for our clients we design new bathrooms, doors, cabinets, kitchens, fireplaces and we make a complete selection of materials. Our architects work closely with our interior designers to ensure we achieve a perfect result,” says Andrea.
The various elements selected to create both the interior and exterior are carefully coordinated between the architect and interior designer to ensure an optimal harmony of styles, dimensions, textures, tones and of course composition. “It leads to a focus on detail that improves both aesthetics and functionality, so that for instance the faucets in the master bathrooms work in perfect harmony with the handles on your nightstand. What can I say, we’re perfectionists by profession and designers by passion.”
A Personal Process
If you think of it, what is more personal than creating someone’s home, so the Ambience team works very hard to ensure they get all the details right. “People tend not to realise how deeply we affect the day-to-day lives of our clients through our work,” says Andrea, “as we create the backdrop for their lifestyle, so it’s important to absorb all the required information at the outset. One of my favourite parts of this creative process has to be the moment when we hand over the property and they enter their new home for the first time. It’s pretty emotional, and some clients have even cried with joy, which makes all that hard work entirely worth it.”
So, when asked what her signature style is, Andrea says that Ambience creates interiors moulded to the lifestyle of its clients. “We don’t have specific rules or styles, we like to reinvent ourselves with each project and brief. Naturally, we also take the property’s architectural design and its surroundings into account, but for me the art lies in combining the client’s needs with the characteristics of the home to produce a harmonious balance of design.” For Andrea, the main sources of inspiration are visual and sensory, found in travel, nature, contact with people and also professional sources such as décor fairs and even Pinterest.
“However, truly the best ideas come when you’re away from it all, with your headset on, playing your favourite jam, being alone with yourself and getting inspired by that aloneness. Forgetting about the latest trends and suddenly hours later you find yourself having designed this amazing space. Problems can occur, but it’s how you overcome them that counts. Ambience has made a name for dealing with the whole process in a very efficient, client-friendly way while creating powerful and enchanting interiors.” The innovating problem-solvers at Ambience have been designing interiors and sculpting beautiful living environments for 20 years now, evolving with the times as technology and a need to feel more connected to nature transform the industry.
As for the 20th anniversary celebrations, Andrea remains mysterious, smiling as she says that she’s got a surprise up her sleeve. We’ll be watching this space while following the creative projects of what has become a leading brand in Interior Design and Architecture at an international level.
INFO
Ambience Home Design
Blvd. Principe Alfonso de Hohenlohe,
C.C. La Poveda, Local 6, Marbella.
Tel: (+34) 952 858 699.
info@ambiencehomedesign.com
www.ambiencehomedesign.com