Since its founding in 2002, Ambience Home Design has established itself as a prominent high-end design studio in the Marbella area, with projects also extending beyond the borders of the Costa del Sol and Spain. Though its founder, Andrea Böck, says she follows no set style, the Ambience approach and philosophy are visible to the discerning eye in a great variety of interiors – and outdoor living spaces – created for private homes, restaurants, nightclubs and business premises.

Andrea and her team have experienced the transition from more classical styles to the sleek, white-toned minimalism of recent years, and are now in the midst of a new evolution that is moving away from stark perfection towards a more natural, more relaxed and more comfort-driven approach to home decoration. “The new trends are moving away from outward presentation to a more homely style that has to look wonderful but is also very much focused on comfort and well-being.”

As a result, the styling of furniture and objects such as door handles, baths and taps is sleek and modern, but the materials are changing. “A few years ago, chrome and lots of shiny ‘bling’ objects were the in-thing, but they have gone right out of fashion,” says Andrea. “Now, at best, you can still find brushed chrome, but people prefer steel, iron, brass and rose gold in combination with very avant-garde forms and shapes. It’s an exciting new blend of styles and materials.”