Don’t Miss The Summer At Ocean Club

Experience The New Ocean Club

Ocean Club extends over 9.000 m2 and, following an extensive refurbishment, this season’s visitors will find that major changes have taken place, upping the comfort level substantially with an all-new shaded lounging area featuring a large range of plush Kettal sofas, cosy new seats and wooden tables, and beautiful new wooden decking throughout the entire premises. The bar area now occupies a lengthy expanse under a visually arresting bamboo awning; the bathrooms have been completely renovated; even the entrance has been reformed, with giant curved pillars spaced to permit open views and enhanced lighting.

There can be few more fulfilling things to do in Marbella than to spend an afternoon with friends in this haven of elegance and sophistication. Rent one of their many giant circular sunbeds around the pool and enjoy chill out music with cocktails and Champagne, or savour a leisurely lunch at signature restaurant Amaï. You will enjoy luxuriating in a rarefied atmosphere, where the music washes over you and you can feel the bass in your stomach. This is a hangout for beautiful people who are very much in evidence. There are also regular guest DJ sessions and special events.