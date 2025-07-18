Don’t Miss The Summer At Ocean Club

Only a few minutes’ walk from Puerto Banús, Ocean Club has become a real institution on the Coast. Now in its 18th year, Marbella’s most definitive beach resort is a classic venue, centred around a large oval-shaped saltwater pool, which is now renowned as one of Europe’s trendiest spots for chilling out, partying, and enjoying the best that the summer has to offer.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
Only a few minutes’ walk from Puerto Banús, Ocean Club has become a real institution on the Coast. Now in its 18th year, Marbella’s most definitive beach resort is a classic venue, centred around a large oval-shaped saltwater pool, which is now renowned as one of Europe’s trendiest spots for chilling out, partying, and enjoying the best that the summer has to offer.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
Experience The New Ocean Club
Ocean Club extends over 9.000 m2 and, following an extensive refurbishment, this season’s visitors will find that major changes have taken place, upping the comfort level substantially with an all-new shaded lounging area featuring a large range of plush Kettal sofas, cosy new seats and wooden tables, and beautiful new wooden decking throughout the entire premises. The bar area now occupies a lengthy expanse under a visually arresting bamboo awning; the bathrooms have been completely renovated; even the entrance has been reformed, with giant curved pillars spaced to permit open views and enhanced lighting.
There can be few more fulfilling things to do in Marbella than to spend an afternoon with friends in this haven of elegance and sophistication. Rent one of their many giant circular sunbeds around the pool and enjoy chill out music with cocktails and Champagne, or savour a leisurely lunch at signature restaurant Amaï. You will enjoy luxuriating in a rarefied atmosphere, where the music washes over you and you can feel the bass in your stomach. This is a hangout for beautiful people who are very much in evidence. There are also regular guest DJ sessions and special events.
Indulge Yourself At Amaï
When hunger pangs hit, head over to international restaurant Amaï to satisfy them in style. The menu is comprehensive, with a full range of options to cater to all tastes, as well as several platters designed for sharing. Diners can choose from a large range of Sushi options, Salads, Pizzas, and Pasta dishes. Starters include many enticing choices like Gazpacho OC Style, Tempura Prawns, Fresh Tuna Spring Rolls, Seafood Ceviche, and Pil ‘King’ Pil. The portions are generous and the quality of the preparations such that you will be eagerly looking forward to future visits to try other temptations.
Main courses feature many great selections like Fried Calamari, Poke Bowls with Salmon, Tuna, or Wagyu Pastrami, Wagyu Steak Tartare, Panang Curry with Chicken or Prawns, Rib Eye or Beef Fillet, Coconut Crusted Cod, and Smash Wagyu Burger, and some of these are accompanied by French Fries prepared the Belgian way, which are crisp on the outside and soft in the middle.
Plates to share are also numerous, such as Quesadillas, Nachos with Free Range Chicken or Angus Beef, Hot Chicken Tandoori, Kobe Beef Fajita, and Mezze. Desserts, which can also be shared, include sweet seductions like Banoffee Mess, Dame Blanche, Chocolate Fondant, Crêpes, Sorbets, and different Ice Creams.
Ocean Club is a place with a superlative drinks offering, so whether you are stretched on a sun lounger, ensconced on a sofa, or enjoying a sumptuous lunch, you can choose from Champagne, signature cocktails, fine wines, beers, soft drinks, and water.
We recommend you book your sun bed and spend a memorable day by the pool with a lavish lunch at Amaï.
INFO
Ocean Club, Avda Lola Flores, Nueva Andalucía.
Open every day from 12pm to 9pm.
Reservations:
Tel: (+34) 952 908 137
www.oceanclub.es