Coastal Style

Located on the beachfront of the hotel, the restaurant comprises a lovely enclosed garden with tall graceful palms, white shade sails and umbrellas, comfortable wooden chairs interwoven with rope, and surrounding sofas lining walls with alcoves displaying pottery and ornaments. The setting evokes a Greek village permeated with a Mediterranean vibe, with white and blue touches everywhere in evidence, from the tablecloths to the cushions, the uniforms sported by the staff, and even to the menu itself. It is idyllic and instantly transports you to another reality, reinforced by the music being created by a DJ in the middle of the terrace, which is interspersed with live artists on weekend days.

AMMOS is in the very capable hands of Giannis Toman, an amiable Greek chef who has more than 20 years experience honing his craft in top restaurants across Europe. He is also the resort’s Executive Chef, overseeing the Azure Beach Club, Bar de Lola, and Isola Ristorante. We received a warm welcome from both him and the Manager, Ignacio Aparicio, at our table under a bamboo roof with bougainvillea, and he went on to explain the philosophy of his menu, founded on the simplistic basis of sharing tasty dips, snacks, and Greek specials.