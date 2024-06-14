Our review visit to Isola last autumn, the classy Italian restaurant at the METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella – Estepona, is such a fond memory that we were eagerly looking forward with anticipation to trying out the hotels newest dining venue, AMMOS, following its exodus in Dubai and Ibiza, with Doha coming soon, and our expectations were more than fulfilled.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
Our review visit to Isola last autumn, the classy Italian restaurant at the METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella – Estepona, is such a fond memory that we were eagerly looking forward with anticipation to trying out the hotels newest dining venue, AMMOS, following its exodus in Dubai and Ibiza, with Doha coming soon, and our expectations were more than fulfilled.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
Coastal Style
Located on the beachfront of the hotel, the restaurant comprises a lovely enclosed garden with tall graceful palms, white shade sails and umbrellas, comfortable wooden chairs interwoven with rope, and surrounding sofas lining walls with alcoves displaying pottery and ornaments. The setting evokes a Greek village permeated with a Mediterranean vibe, with white and blue touches everywhere in evidence, from the tablecloths to the cushions, the uniforms sported by the staff, and even to the menu itself. It is idyllic and instantly transports you to another reality, reinforced by the music being created by a DJ in the middle of the terrace, which is interspersed with live artists on weekend days.
AMMOS is in the very capable hands of Giannis Toman, an amiable Greek chef who has more than 20 years experience honing his craft in top restaurants across Europe. He is also the resort’s Executive Chef, overseeing the Azure Beach Club, Bar de Lola, and Isola Ristorante. We received a warm welcome from both him and the Manager, Ignacio Aparicio, at our table under a bamboo roof with bougainvillea, and he went on to explain the philosophy of his menu, founded on the simplistic basis of sharing tasty dips, snacks, and Greek specials.
Plates For Partitioning
It was a lovely sunny Sunday lunchtime as we settled into the comfortable chairs, enjoying refreshing drinks served by the friendly staff while we perused the menu. We decided that sharing was the order of the day, selecting the Greek Mezze Tray which proved to be an inspired choice, really piquing our palates for the treats to come. Consisting of Tzatziki: Greek Yoghurt, Cucumber, Garlic, Kalamata Olives and Dill; Tyrokafteri: Spicy Feta Cream, Red Chilli Flakes, with Smoked Paprika; Melitzano Salata: Smoked Aubergine Spread, Pine Nuts, and Parsley; Taramosalata: Cod Roe Spread, Salmon, Caviar, with Greek Olive Oil; Octopus Ksidato: Three-day Marinated Octopus, Extra Virgen Olive Oil, and Oregano; Crispy Anchovies: Fried Anchovies, Squid Ink with Aioli. The accompanying home made pita and toasted sour dough bread drizzled with olive oil wonderfully complemented this medley of Greek ’tapas’. We also enjoyed an AMMOS Salad, a tangy Prawn Ceviche, and dish that we can highly recommend, Tyropita, with warm feta wrapped in filo pastry over cubes of watermelon, with Greek honey, chilli flakes, and sesame seeds – exploding in a contrast of flavours, textures and temperatures in the mouth.
We could have already stopped here, but being the intrepid adventurers that we are, we sampled the Josper Meat Platter for 2, with Lamb Chops, Beef Soutzoukakia, Baby Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, and Grilled Tomatoes, alongside a scrumptious Linguini With Lobster, and Seafood Orzo, another medley with Prawns, Mussels, Clams, Calamari, Chilli Flakes, Seafood Bisque and Tomato Sauce. Mmmm! Seafood lovers can also inspect their impressive ‘Fish Market’ on ice, to choose what they would like to be prepared by the chef.
After a nice interval for digesting and pleasant conversation which flows naturally in a superlative setting like this, we did succumb to dessert and a warning here: you will too if you as much as look at the Dessert Menu. For us it was too late and we ended a most pleasant afternoon once again sharing portions of Tarta de Limón Griega, AMMOS Baklava, Loukoumades (Small Greek dough balls), and Portocalopita – an amazing Orange Cake with Citrus Cream, Candied Bergamot, and Mandarin Sorbet.
AMMOS really is a home away from home, combining sophistication with simplicity to fine effect.
INFO
AMMOS
At the METT Hotel & Beach
Resort Marbella – Estepona.
Open every day for lunch from 12:00 – 16:30 and for dinner from 19:00 – 22:30 with the Beach Menu served from 12:00 – 18:30.
Tel: (+34) 951 906 567.
www.ammosgreek.com