Made For The Senses

These are villas that invite you to make the choice between dining indoors or outdoors, or letting the full-length sliding doors glide open and merge the two stylish living spaces into one large area for relaxation and entertainment. This balance between intimacy and living areas that flow into one another is thanks to a very well thought out distribution, always accompanied by natural light and views that change from room to room, giving each a character and ambience of its own. This is also true of the bedroom suites and the entertainment spaces within the properties, whose combination of soft carpeting and porcelain floors induce a sense of prestige that pervades Anamaya Villas.

Lacquered and matt woods are the finishing touch to handmade carpentry in these properties with full home automation convenience, opulent comfort and modern sophistication, where great attention has been paid to allowing natural tones and views to add to the living experience they offer.

For the creators of Anamaya Villas, a modern home is all about providing quality of life, and this is reflected in five stylish properties that harness their setting to offer the best of contemporary comfort and luxury, and take the sensory experience to a new level of enjoyment.

WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF SOLVILLA

www.anamayavillas.com