Five unique villas, each one with its own style, detailing and setting but all imbued with the same sense of luxury living inspired by nature. From their hillside stance in Nueva Andalucía, the world spreads out before these stylish contemporary homes: the green carpet of the Golf Valley, the gardens of Marbella and the Mediterranean Sea. All at five minutes from the beach.
Set against a gentle incline, the five properties that make up Anamaya Villas form a small, private oasis of greenery and superb taste framed by panoramic views of the Golf Valley and the nearby sea. This is a peaceful spot in leafy residential Nueva Andalucía, but also a convenient location close to Puerto Banús, the centre of Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara. The southerly perspective along the length of Marbella’s shoreline and beyond to Gibraltar in the distance charts the changing hues of the day as the sun arcs its way through the sky.
It’s an ideal location in which to practise the Marbella art of good living, with all amenities, including schools, shops, dining and golf close to hand. Inside, the villas offer the latest comforts and style, yet these are modern homes whose design is also distinctly inspired by the natural setting that surrounds them. As a result, their architectural styling and interior feel is modern but also warm, welcoming, cosy and tactile. Natural materials such as noble wood, rough-hewn stone, ceramics and iron combine with anti-slip tiles, full-length panoramic windows and soft carpets to create a sense of wellbeing built upon a sensory experience.
At Anamaya Villas, modern style and the natural senses come together thanks to the mastery of Argentinian-born architect, Juan Salvador Shvartzberg, whose contribution to the Marbella landscape includes over 30 years of pioneering private and public projects. “Just as an architect works with light and space to give shape to humankind’s structures, so I also endeavour to create a seamless link with nature, connecting our indoor and outdoor worlds, as it were,” says one of Marbella’s most highly respected designers.
Marbella Modernity with a Natural Feel
Greenery surrounds and divides the villas, which range between 248m2 – 415m2 in interior space on plots of over 1,000m2 that slope gently downwards amid marvellous views of the sea and La Concha Mountain. Each villa has a private driveway that leads to a double garage, but all have a layout and character of their own to suit the lifestyle requirements of each owner. The properties, which have a split-level distribution in classic villa style, also feature a lower level space that can be customised as work or leisure areas, or indeed a combination of both.
State-of-the-art modern kitchens and bathrooms with lovely, sunny views and natural materials create a visual and sensory link with nature, while the open flow of the living spaces continues out onto a large, partly shaded deck overlooking the private swimming pool and landscaped garden. The use of natural stone and wood adds to the tactile nature of the villas, and creates a balance between their modern architectural styles and the surrounding greenery and views. Each room has a role to play in this regard, from the dreamy, pampering feel of the bathrooms and bedroom suites to the sun-soaked sense of wellbeing offered by the pool deck, where crisp azure water, sand-toned tiles and natural stone walls create a calming, soothing effect in what is also an aesthetically pleasing setting.
Made For The Senses
These are villas that invite you to make the choice between dining indoors or outdoors, or letting the full-length sliding doors glide open and merge the two stylish living spaces into one large area for relaxation and entertainment. This balance between intimacy and living areas that flow into one another is thanks to a very well thought out distribution, always accompanied by natural light and views that change from room to room, giving each a character and ambience of its own. This is also true of the bedroom suites and the entertainment spaces within the properties, whose combination of soft carpeting and porcelain floors induce a sense of prestige that pervades Anamaya Villas.
Lacquered and matt woods are the finishing touch to handmade carpentry in these properties with full home automation convenience, opulent comfort and modern sophistication, where great attention has been paid to allowing natural tones and views to add to the living experience they offer.
For the creators of Anamaya Villas, a modern home is all about providing quality of life, and this is reflected in five stylish properties that harness their setting to offer the best of contemporary comfort and luxury, and take the sensory experience to a new level of enjoyment.
