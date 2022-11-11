Hole 55

Situated alongside the Hotel’s Los Flamingos Golf courses, Hole 55 is the perfect spot to enjoy drinks, or a light meal or snack after a round on the fairways, with its terrace commanding a magnificent view across the course to the Coast. Managed by Juan Valenzuela, and under the guidance of Chef Malika, Hole 55 offers a variety of Salads, Gazpacho, Hamburgers and Sandwiches, and Pasta dishes. It’s speciality is Middle East Delights and we found ourselves salivating at a table laden with Hummus, Pitta Bread, Tabouleh, Babanganoush, Fattoush and Warak Enab. So good were these treats, it was extremely difficult to leave this nirvana.

Open every day from 8am until 7pm (with the kitchen operating from 12pm – 5pm). Tel: (+34) 952 889 150. hole55.villapadierna@anantara-hotels.com