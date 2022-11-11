On a balmy evening in late September, we were invited to a gastronomic tour of Hotel Anantara Villa Padierna. With palatial Tuscan architecture gracing a grandiose setting in Urbanisation Los Flamingos Golf, this was an invitation we were enthusiastic to accept.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Courtesy Of Anantara Villa Padierna Palace
On a balmy evening in late September, we were invited to a gastronomic tour of Hotel Anantara Villa Padierna. With palatial Tuscan architecture gracing a grandiose setting in Urbanisation Los Flamingos Golf, this was an invitation we were enthusiastic to accept.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Courtesy Of Anantara Villa Padierna Palace
Hole 55
Situated alongside the Hotel’s Los Flamingos Golf courses, Hole 55 is the perfect spot to enjoy drinks, or a light meal or snack after a round on the fairways, with its terrace commanding a magnificent view across the course to the Coast. Managed by Juan Valenzuela, and under the guidance of Chef Malika, Hole 55 offers a variety of Salads, Gazpacho, Hamburgers and Sandwiches, and Pasta dishes. It’s speciality is Middle East Delights and we found ourselves salivating at a table laden with Hummus, Pitta Bread, Tabouleh, Babanganoush, Fattoush and Warak Enab. So good were these treats, it was extremely difficult to leave this nirvana.
Open every day from 8am until 7pm (with the kitchen operating from 12pm – 5pm). Tel: (+34) 952 889 150. hole55.villapadierna@anantara-hotels.com
La Loggia
The next stop on our grand tour was La Loggia, an Italian food aficionados paradise with its classic décor, extensive menu, and sweeping views over the lake and fountain across the golf course to the Mediterranean. A favourite venue of guests staying at the hotel, managed by José Luis Herrero, with Head Chef, Esteban Periañez, the ambience is lively and enticing. This is a lovely place to linger and we were very impressed with the lavish food displays and the Prosciutto and Cheeses we were served, culminating in a wonderful Spaghetti Carbonara Romano, authentically prepared in front of us in a giant half parmesan cheese.
Open every day for lunch from 1pm to 5pm and for dinner from Wednesday to Sunday from 7:30pm to 11:30pm. Tel: (+34) 952 889 150. loggia.villapadierna@anantara-hotels.com
99 Sushi Bar
We moved on to a venue which is extremely popular with visiting members of the general public who comprise about 80 per cent of this restaurant’s guests. For anyone who is a lover of avant-garde Japanese cuisine, it’s easy to see why this is, with its elegant salón a fitting location to enjoy the delicacies concocted by the chefs, overseen by Head Chef, Ángel Sánchez Aguilar, who presented some of the Sushi and Sashimi selections we were to try. These included Gyozas, Spicy Tuna Tartar, Salmon Nigiri, and a memorable Wagyu Maki. The Manager, Melissa Mancera, who is half Scottish, ensures that the dining experience here is as smooth as the delights being served.
Open Wednesday to Saturday from 7:30pm to 11:30pm. Tel: (+34) 951 272 828. 99sushibar.villapadierna@anantara-hotels.com
Irene’s Health Kitchen
A recent addition to the dining options at Anantara Villa Padierna, supervised by Roberto Luna, for those of a healthy disposition treat yourself to some of the specials being prepared by Irene Hernández at her Health Kitchen. Appropriately located at the hotel’s sumptuous Spa, across a magnificent piazza, with running water, fountains and elegant poplars, savour smoothies, power juices and salads designed to restore your nutritional balance and optimise your energy levels.
Open every day from 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (+34) 952 889 150. cg.villapadierna@anantarahotels.com
La Veranda
Fully restored to its original splendour, and managed by José Luis Morales, La Veranda is the location for international dining with flair. Chef, Santiago Altuna has assembled a menu which offers diners the favourite dishes and most iconic plates that hotel guests have enjoyed over the last two decades. The venue is as time-honoured as the choices on offer, with a lovely terrace for dining under the stars, accompanied by live music, and a beautiful interior space. We completed our delicious tour with a classic Crêpe Suzette, dessert wine and coffee.
Open from Friday to Tuesday from 7:30pm to 11:30pm. Tel (+34) 952 889 150. www.veranda.villapadierna@anantara-hotels.com
INFO
Anantara Villa Padierna
All of the above venues are open to the general public in November. www.anantara.com