Ancient Civilisations, Or…?

When Did Humans Become Civilised?

We understand that history goes through cycles of growth and decline, with empires evolving out of the dust only to gradually decline and eventually perish, succeeded by new civilisations that rise up out of the ashes of their predecessors. The earliest human civilisation known to us is Sumeria, which grew out of the villages and towns of Sumer in what is now southern Iraq. Back then that region was much greener, its fertile land washed by the nutrients of seasonally flooding rivers, as was the case later in Egypt.

The oldest known town in the world is at Tell el-’Oueili, at the cradle of civilised life that sprung forth in Sumer and later expanded throughout Elam, Mesopotamia, Assyria, Egypt and the entire Fertile Crescent, also to the Indus Valley and the banks of the Yellow River in modern-day China. It is said to have first been settled some 6,500 years before the current era, which is to say 8,500 years ago. Though Tell el-’Oueili was probably not much more than a village by modern standards it is telling, as this is the furthest back we have delved into our origins as a civilised species.

Add another thousand years and a picture begins to form, with larger towns being drawn into a constellation of settlements that formed the basis of Sumeria, the first real state. Sargon of Akkad, from a little further upstream along the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, has gone down in history as the first empire-builder, in reality the first of many such megalomaniacs whose insatiable ego-tripping have soured mankind’s existence on this planet ever since. That was approximately 4,400 years ago, by which time early forms of writing had evolved, along with trade routes, kings, temples, war (inevitably) and ziggurats, fascinating structures that kickstarted the strange human tendency to want to build huge edifices that reached up into the sky. The Tower of Babel was described as being a Ziggurat, and it was of course followed by the pyramids of Egypt, the Aztecs, and later all manner of palaces, temples, churches, mosques, and more recently skyscrapers – the almighty temples of corporate power.