Villa Elite is a unique place in El Paraíso, perfectly located to offer the ultimate Marbella lifestyle. A superb design project, it breathes Marbella refinement and lifestyle possibilities.

Situated in one of the most emblematic suburbs in the greater Marbella, Estepona, Benahavís area is a stylish modern villa that offers all the comfort and amenities you could wish for in a modern home. Close to golf, beaches, countryside and also just minutes from Marbella, Puerto Banús, San Pedro, Benahavís, and Estepona, it has first class credentials as a contender for ‘best location’. From here, you can access everything, but the true value and charm of this property is actually just being at home.

Villa Elite is a conveniently located haven of peace in a beautifully scenic setting that overlooks its surroundings all the way to Gibraltar and North Africa – the ideal spot from which to enjoy the trappings of a 21st century home. The villa features four levels, each dedicated to an element of lifestyle. A stunning stone entrance door opens up to the ground floor, an open-plan living space that flows from the entrance, kitchen, and dining area to the living room, and on to the terrace with its zones just made for the Marbella way of life. An English patio distributes natural light and fresh air throughout this part of the home, with an authentic olive tree as a visual feature and Zen element at its heart.

Here you will find a panoramic environment with a choice of areas including a sunbathing deck, infinity pool, lounging, dining, and outdoor kitchen area. Villa Elite is designed and created for enjoyment and has the capacity to offer an entire family what it needs and desires. It is above all a lifestyle orientated home, with a lush green lawn that extends from the pool deck to further lounging and sunbathing areas. This continues on the top floor, where more chill-out and socialising areas await, amid spectacular views. Just picture yourself surveying it all from the rooftop Jacuzzi, a glass of wine in hand.