Up in the higher part of El Paraíso is a superb modern villa overlooking a classic Marbella scene: golf course, hills, verdant gardens and of course, the Mediterranean Sea.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Melrose Properties
Up in the higher part of El Paraíso is a superb modern villa overlooking a classic Marbella scene: golf course, hills, verdant gardens and of course, the Mediterranean Sea.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Melrose Properties
Villa Elite is a unique place in El Paraíso, perfectly located to offer the ultimate Marbella lifestyle. A superb design project, it breathes Marbella refinement and lifestyle possibilities.
Situated in one of the most emblematic suburbs in the greater Marbella, Estepona, Benahavís area is a stylish modern villa that offers all the comfort and amenities you could wish for in a modern home. Close to golf, beaches, countryside and also just minutes from Marbella, Puerto Banús, San Pedro, Benahavís, and Estepona, it has first class credentials as a contender for ‘best location’. From here, you can access everything, but the true value and charm of this property is actually just being at home.
Villa Elite is a conveniently located haven of peace in a beautifully scenic setting that overlooks its surroundings all the way to Gibraltar and North Africa – the ideal spot from which to enjoy the trappings of a 21st century home. The villa features four levels, each dedicated to an element of lifestyle. A stunning stone entrance door opens up to the ground floor, an open-plan living space that flows from the entrance, kitchen, and dining area to the living room, and on to the terrace with its zones just made for the Marbella way of life. An English patio distributes natural light and fresh air throughout this part of the home, with an authentic olive tree as a visual feature and Zen element at its heart.
Here you will find a panoramic environment with a choice of areas including a sunbathing deck, infinity pool, lounging, dining, and outdoor kitchen area. Villa Elite is designed and created for enjoyment and has the capacity to offer an entire family what it needs and desires. It is above all a lifestyle orientated home, with a lush green lawn that extends from the pool deck to further lounging and sunbathing areas. This continues on the top floor, where more chill-out and socialising areas await, amid spectacular views. Just picture yourself surveying it all from the rooftop Jacuzzi, a glass of wine in hand.
The first floor is a private domain dedicated to three independent bedroom suites and dominated by stunning handmade walk-in closet areas and separate dressing rooms, as well as his and her bathrooms. Here again, this level is endowed with large panoramic terraces and fitted with made-to-measure blackout curtains to provide optimal peace and privacy. The lower level of the villa, meanwhile, houses some truly exciting surprises, including a four-way gallery garage with two automatic turning platforms for the convenient entrance and exit of your prized vehicles.
The four interior parking spaces come alongside another ten parking places outside, while the basement floor additionally features three independent suites designed as autonomous accommodation for guests and/or staff. This floor also offers a home entertainment area with games room and private cinema with a very special design and top of the range viewing experience with special motorised Moovia chaise longue chairs. How about enjoying your own discotheque, designed to replicate the look and feel of a real-life nightclub, complete with bar, dance floor, seating areas, DJ booth, large screen, and of course state of the art sound system?
Imagine the parties and memories to be made in this house, which also features elegant lounge areas, an office/study and the perfect space for kids to have fun in. How do get around the four levels? By the beautiful staircase or the convenient lift of course, as this is a property in which fine quality materials come together with technology, as seen in the CCTV and security system, home entertainment, and Domotics with Palladiom keypads, which is second to none. Solar panels and highly efficient energy consumption mean Villa Elite achieves a high level of energy efficiency and is a good example of the drive towards sustainable building, while also being easy and economical to maintain. The high-tech elements can be found ‘under the skin’, alongside such practical conveniences as a professional laundry and state-of-the-art machine room that acts as a control centre for the home’s electronic infrastructure.
Lighting by Illusion sets the mood, and it can range from soft and cosy to practical, elegant, and just right for a party. The hanging lamp designed especially for the triple height gallery of Villa Elite by the Marbella company is a particular highlight, a good example of the fine workmanship that can be found throughout. Another high-tech solution is the smart window lighting system by Italian firm CoeLux, which uses nanotechnology to artificially reproduce the natural light of the sky in what would otherwise be a dark space.
A gym and dance/ballet room further complete the picture in a house that offers so much in terms of entertainment and lifestyle options. Few homes can claim to be as much fun, and stylish with it, providing the canvas for what is literally a world of opportunities.
Comfort And Style By Roche Bobois
The furnishing and interior styling of Villa Elite features the designer style and immaculate quality of Roche Bobois, one of the most revered furniture brands in the world, and it is a perfect match, as the French marque known for its exquisite craftsmanship and avant-garde styling comes with a sense of happy exuberance, showcasing that style and decorative beauty can also be fun. The hardwearing Roche Bobois sofas, chairs, tables, and other design elements in the house are as practical as they are eye-catching and add the finishing touch to a villa that stands out in the crowd.
Villa Elite impresses and excites from the moment you enter through the branded gates, leaving a lasting memory and desire to return when you leave. This is a property you want to keep coming back to and enjoy again and again. The quality of the marble, wood, furnishing, technology, and amenities will impress, the views and proportions will delight, and you will be left with the idea that this is what a modern Marbella villa should be like – stylish, comfortable, and overloaded with possibilities.
Here, in the foothills of the Sierra Bermeja, you’ll enjoy life under the sun with 360-degree views of El Paraíso’s golf course, the sea, and of course La Concha Mountain in the distance. You feel on top of the world – it’s a setting made for relishing life.
INFO
The property is for sale with Melrose Properties
Tel: (+34) 952 802 912
Mob: (+34) 667 337 330
Email: sales@melrose-propreties.com
www.villaelite.info