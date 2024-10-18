The Making Of Carat Sky Villas

“For us, Carat Sky Villas is the crown jewel, the finest work we have done so far, and the culmination of everything that has gone before. Above all, it is the realisation of a vision where we wanted to create something different, something that blended luxury and modern design, layouts and living styles in a new and fresh way.” Indeed, the architecture, interior distribution, and stylistic detailing make these penthouses look very avantgarde.

“We have redefined luxurious living in a very modern sense, as these are 400m2 penthouses whose interiors and spacious terraces appear to float before the immense views of sea, sky, and countryside they overlook. Our desire was to create a stylish home that offers a truly unique living environment.” The design inspiration for these impressive new homes lies in nature, with one section floating above the sea and the other integrated into the mountain.

Keen to really take the concept to the next level, Guillermo searched for the kind of design partner that would fit the project like a glove. “We found it in Pininfarina, a legendary design studio perhaps best known for some of the most beautiful cars ever created but in reality also masters in every form of industrial design, from architectural consulting to the creation of high-end consumer and commercial products.”