When a seasoned developer such as RH Privé and the design team of none other than Pininfarina come together, something special is about to happen. The result is Carat Sky Villas.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of RH Privé
RH Privé is a property developer with a portfolio that includes luxurious villas and apartment complexes designed and created with a vision for the future. Sustainable development and wellbeing have been part of the company philosophy from the start, making this forward-looking developer one of the first to embrace energy efficiency, zero-carbon targets, and neuroarchitecture in search of a new definition of comfort, luxury, and excellence.
This, in itself, is reason enough to look back with satisfaction, but Guillermo Rodríguez and his team continue to look forward, and have had new goals in their sights. “It’s in our DNA as a company, part of the way we work and develop new project concepts,” says the founder and CEO of RH Privé. “We do look back at what we’ve done, and importantly, how we’ve done it, with satisfaction, but once it’s completed we move on to the next concept, and creativity is at the heart of that process.”
The Making Of Carat Sky Villas
“For us, Carat Sky Villas is the crown jewel, the finest work we have done so far, and the culmination of everything that has gone before. Above all, it is the realisation of a vision where we wanted to create something different, something that blended luxury and modern design, layouts and living styles in a new and fresh way.” Indeed, the architecture, interior distribution, and stylistic detailing make these penthouses look very avantgarde.
“We have redefined luxurious living in a very modern sense, as these are 400m2 penthouses whose interiors and spacious terraces appear to float before the immense views of sea, sky, and countryside they overlook. Our desire was to create a stylish home that offers a truly unique living environment.” The design inspiration for these impressive new homes lies in nature, with one section floating above the sea and the other integrated into the mountain.
Keen to really take the concept to the next level, Guillermo searched for the kind of design partner that would fit the project like a glove. “We found it in Pininfarina, a legendary design studio perhaps best known for some of the most beautiful cars ever created but in reality also masters in every form of industrial design, from architectural consulting to the creation of high-end consumer and commercial products.”
An Indoor-Outdoor Collaboration
Just as an architect’s work is complemented by that of an interior designer, so RH Privé took responsibility for the exterior styling while leaving the interior detailing and furniture design to the creative genius of Pininfarina. “We produced our respective design concepts, matched them, and from that moment on began developing a finished product that blends the best of property development and design expertise,” says Guillermo.
He loved the process of working so closely together with the design teams of the famous Turin-based company. “Their attention to detail is truly impressive, as was their ability to incorporate our Eco Luxury concept into their designs and subsequently into the manufacture of the furniture and decorative elements that make up such a vital part of the Carat Sky Villas offering. We are very proud to say that these homes are not just beautiful but also cutting edge in environmental terms.”
There are many elements, large and small, that go into creating an environmentally responsible project, but they include water recycling systems, smart and therefore hyper-efficient water and electricity consumption, taps with in-built decalcification, optimal reduction of temperature variations and therefore a great reduction in heating and cooling, great use of natural airflow and light, as well as an aerothermal system that uses natural heat to warm the properties. “We recycled around 70 per cent of the construction materials and used indigenous species in landscaping, which included planting new trees around the complex.”
Luxury Living For A New Age
Nature, as such, plays a central role in the thinking behind these modern homes, designed as they are to offer maximum views and exposure to both the Mediterranean Sea and the La Reserva del Higuerón nature reserve that envelop the complex. “You could mention many things that make these properties stand out,” says Guillermo “There are certainly many surprising factors, but above all you notice the space, the quality of the materials, the spectacular interior design proposal and the details, as well as the layout and, of course, those large outdoor spaces, which flood the interior spaces full of spectacular views. It is the combination of all these things that makes Carat Sky Villas a very special living experience.”
INFO
RH Privé Work Centre
Oficina 14, Avda. Retamar, 69,
Urb. Reserva del Higuerón, Benalmádena
Tel: (+34) 669 404 390
sales@rhprive.com
www.caratskyvillas.com