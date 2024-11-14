Introducing BoConcept’s standout pieces from AW24’s NEW Kollektion that have the power to transform a space.
What if one piece could transform a whole room, and even how you live in it? For AW24, BoConcept looks to statement furniture rooted in creativity and craftsmanship as part of its new-season campaign, encouraging consumers to ‘See home in a new light’.
“For AW24, we are incredibly excited about the diversity of the new collection”, says Collection and Visuals director Claus Ditlev Jensen. “What the hero pieces have in common is superior craftsmanship, and their ability to transform the form and feel of a space.”
From the Bellagio sofa’s cloud-like properties to the heritage-inspired Seoul dining chair, we asked the BoConcept designers to share their inspirations behind these designs and what powers their stand-out appeal.
The ‘Cloud Sofa’: Bellagio
New for AW24 is the Bellagio sofa, designed by Anders Nørgaard. “It is one big statement piece with the power to command a space”, says Nørgaard. “If you come into the room, your eyes will be drawn to the sofa, and you’ll simply have to sit on it.”
Beyond the sofa’s showstopping looks, it also offers a tactile experience. “Bellagio looks as comfortable as it feels,” says its designer Anders Nørgaard. “It’s like sitting in the clouds.”
Channel stitching, with its clean lines and structured appeal, brings a level of refinement to the design. The detail creates a visual rhythm that draws the eye in and adds depth, elevating it from ordinary to extraordinary. “Channel stitching has been making waves across the industry”, adds Ditlev Jensen, “and we are thrilled to introduce our take on it.”
The ‘Mid-century Sideboard’: Santiago
Inspired by iconic mid-century designs that conjure feelings of cocktail parties in the Hollywood hills, the Santiago sideboard is a striking statement piece that was born for entertaining. “It embodies elegance with a contemporary twist, drawing inspiration from traditional Danish craftsmanship”, says Ditlev Jensen.
In the 1950s, sideboards often featured timber concertina doors and this feature plays out in the ‘stripes’ of Santiago. “The stripes are incredibly dynamic, and together with the organic curves, your eyes can’t help but be drawn to this piece.”
What’s really exciting – and channelling those retro Pacific Coast vibes – is the optional bar section with drop-down front, mirror backing and integrated lights that turn on when opening.
The bevelled design features are enhanced by a choice of a luxurious ceramic or wood top. The sideboard can be customised to suit various styles, spaces, storage needs and price levels and is available in two sizes.
For Georgsen, the beauty of this piece lies in its balance of form. “Santiago is a statement piece that can easily stand alone because it has extremely beautiful proportions.” Add a martini glass on that ceramic top and its allure is irresistible.
The ‘Conversational Table’: Santiago
For AW24, there are two new additions to the popular Santiago collection, with a round, extendable dining table and a sideboard, designed by Morten Georgsen.
“With the new Santiago table, the combination of round tabletops and smoothly curved bases, adorned with beautiful, bevelled details creates a simple yet striking design,” says Ditlev Jensen. With a standard diameter of 135 cm, the table comfortably accommodates family meals. But when the occasion calls for more space, there are extension leaves stored discreetly within the design, expanding it to 181 cm, easily seating up to 8 people.
“The round table is increasingly popular,” says its designer, Morten Georgsen. “Why? Because it’s conversational. Everybody can speak to each other and look each other in the eyes.” This creates a natural gathering place for family and friends – as well as a beautifully designed focal point for the room.
On a more practical level, Georgsen says the round table takes up relatively little space compared to how many can sit around it, too. “Because the base is a column rather than legs, there are no obstacles. Then the ceramic top makes it an extraordinary piece.”
The ‘Sculptural Coffee Table’: Tivoli
Travertine has been favoured for centuries as a material that provides an elegant touch to any interior. With this architectural spirit in mind, BoConcept introduces Tivoli – a mini capsule of sculpted coffee tables with a travertine-effect finish.
“Tivoli’s eye-catching design adds a stylish edge to any space,” says Ditlev Jensen. “The boldness lies not only in its aesthetic appeal but also in its ability to elevate the ambience of any space.”
Tivoli differs from traditional production methods because it uses artificial materials, giving the aesthetic gravitas of stone without the gravity – it’s lightweight enough to move around your space as you wish. Its core is crafted from concrete then covered with an imitated travertine finish. This unique overlay carefully reproduces the patterns and textures found in natural travertine stone.
For Georgsen, creating Tivoli was akin to making models with Playdough as a child. “We were sculpting from 3D designs in a very free way, so it was such a creative process. A lot of furniture is built on geometry, but these are not. These are pieces of art for your home.”
The table is introduced in three distinct shapes, offering versatility and flexibility in design. “Each shape stands strong as an individual piece. However, they are also designed to harmonise effortlessly when combined, forming a cohesive ‘island’ of tables,” says Ditlev Jensen.
The ‘Heritage Dining Chair’: Seoul
The Seoul dining chair, designed by Henrik Pedersen, “perfectly encapsulates the essence of our Danish design heritage,” says Ditlev Jensen.
Grounded in principles of simplicity, craftsmanship and quality materials, its clean lines and understated elegance pay homage to the timeless design traditions that have defined Danish design for generations – yet with a modern and contemporary touch.
“We wanted to create an ‘all night’ chair – where you can sit and chat all night,” says Pedersen. “The challenge was to achieve a stylish, sleek look without compromising on comfort”.
The armrests help with this aim thanks to their shorter length. “The short armrest has a streamlining effect on the design but also, from a functional point of view, it is much more comfortable for dining.”
The option for upholstered ups the comfort factor too, while the A-frame-style shape and angled legs give a light design expression. The Seoul chair is available in three colours – Natural Oak, Dark Oak and Black – with each shade of wood bringing its own distinct character.
So what does Seoul bring to a room? “Don’t underestimate the impact of a wooden chair,” says Pedersen. “It’s the craftsmanship, the inviting curves and just the wonderfully tactile qualities wood brings. It invites you in. You want to feel it.”
About BoConcept
BoConcept was founded in 1952 in Denmark and is today the world’s most global furniture retailer, with over 340 stores spanning 67 countries. The brand works with award-winning designers to create collections of furniture, accessories and lighting for private homes and business spaces. Under the heading ‘Live Ekstraordinær’, BoConcept is committed to bringing its flexible Interior Design Service and industry-leading customisation to spaces both private and public – without compromising on design vision or aesthetics.