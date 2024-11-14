What if one piece could transform a whole room, and even how you live in it? For AW24, BoConcept looks to statement furniture rooted in creativity and craftsmanship as part of its new-season campaign, encouraging consumers to ‘See home in a new light’.

“For AW24, we are incredibly excited about the diversity of the new collection”, says Collection and Visuals director Claus Ditlev Jensen. “What the hero pieces have in common is superior craftsmanship, and their ability to transform the form and feel of a space.”

From the Bellagio sofa’s cloud-like properties to the heritage-inspired Seoul dining chair, we asked the BoConcept designers to share their inspirations behind these designs and what powers their stand-out appeal.